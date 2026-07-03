Thousands mourn Leader at site of his martyrdom

TEHRAN — Thousands of mourners, including families of Iran's martyrs, gathered on Thursday night at the site where Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28, in an emotional farewell ceremony held beside the Imam Khomeini Husseiniya.

The Husseiniya — a traditional Shia religious hall used for mourning ceremonies, lectures and congregational gatherings — is named after the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini. It was the place where Ayatollah Khamenei held many of his meetings with the Iranian people and officials after becoming the Leader in 1989.

The ceremony took place at the very location where the Leader of the Islamic Revolution fell alongside members of his family, commanders, officials, scientists and innocent citizens.

Elegy reciters chanted in mourning for Imam Hussein (AS), while mourners wept openly and beat their chests in remembrance of the martyred Leader.

Thursday night's farewell marked the beginning of funeral proceedings that have drawn delegations from nearly 100 countries to Tehran, as world leaders and officials arrived to express solidarity with the Iranian people.

The public funeral service for the martyred Leader is scheduled to take place in the coming days, with millions expected to line the streets of Tehran to pay their respects.