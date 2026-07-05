A few intriguing observations for the West to see of farewell to Iran’s martyred Leader

TEHRAN - On Saturday, July 4, I attended the massive, multi-million-person funeral procession for Iran’s martyred Leader with my daughters and two of my grandchildren. It is no exaggeration to say that I was surrounded by hundreds of thousands of weeping people who were shedding tears from the depths of their souls for the loss of their icon. However, the most important point was not just the grief, but the hope and the strange, intense glint in their eyes—a look that signaled a firm determination to continue their resistance.

This scene brought to mind a peculiar hypothesis, which I explained to my daughters:

A prominent Western physicist once wrote a book detailing a very strange theory about the universe. In short, it suggested that at the vast, distant reaches of the universe—far beyond what our current exploration tools can detect—there exists a boundary where all known laws of physics are inverted. For example, the smallest mass is considered the heaviest (a well-known example being black holes).

Perhaps, given the current developments in the Middle East, it is time for people in the West to finally turn their telescopes—like the Hubble or the James Webb—away from the stars and toward the East and West of our own planet. By using them creatively, much like an electron microscope, they might finally recognize how these entirely inverted laws are operating across the new human borders of our world.

1. Inverted laws in the West

Imagine if Iran had bombed the White House in Washington, killing the U.S. President and his 14-month-old grandchild,. What would the West call it? A terrorist act. Yet, when Trump bombed Tehran and killed the Leader of Iran and his 14-month-old grandchild, Zahra, what did Western governments call him—other than bowing down to him in cowardly fear? The most absurd title imaginable: a "man of peace."

For years, the humanitarian laws of the West have been inverted. They have even completely sanctioned the judges of the International Criminal Court in The Hague—a court they themselves claimed was built to prevent crimes against humanity—simply for ruling against Netanyahu, going so far as to threaten the lives of the judges themselves.

2. Inverted laws in the East

a) Iran and Iraq fought a bloody eight-year war in the 1980s. The president of Iraq at the time was Saddam Hussein, and the leader of Iran was Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Today, millions of people in Karbala, Najaf, and Baghdad—the three largest cities in Iraq—are eagerly waiting to hold a funeral procession for the Iranian Leader. Meanwhile, the people of Basra and other Iraqi cities feel slighted that they were not given the same honor. Similar requests are being made urgently by the people of Pakistan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and even Yemen. Do you in the West truly believe that if a war, however brief, broke out between Putin and Trump, such a funeral procession would be possible for them in each other's countries or any other Western nation?

b) Less than four months ago, following attacks launched from bases in allied countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Iran destroyed their dual-use military positions and even set fire to their oil facilities in retaliation for the targeting of Assaluyeh. Yet, today, the officials of those same nations are participating in the memorial ceremony for the martyred Iranian Leader. This is in addition to 50 official state delegations from across the region and the world who attended the funeral.

If Trump and Netanyahu had succeeded in their dream of weakening and destroying the Iranian government, would such a presence even be possible? Does this attendance not practically mean that the region trusts and feels a stronger attachment to Iran than to a blackmailer like Trump?

c) The organizational power required to hold seven days of processions in the immediate aftermath of a war, the ability to create a sense of nationwide security—and even security across borders—to transport the bodies of the Leader and a number of his martyred family members, and the empathy shown by tens of millions of people in the region: do these not prove that the West’s definition of Iran’s "proxy forces" is a lie—a deception only the West itself claims? This is the primary reason for the West's failure against Iran.

d) The Iranian Leader revived an archetype for the people of the Middle East: the willingness to sacrifice everything—even his daughter, grandchild, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law—for his beliefs and his country, much like the story of Imam Hussein (AS) 14 centuries ago. Despite all the assaults from Western media and their mercenaries, they have not been able to point to even a single moral vice or instance of personal greed in the martyred Leader or his family. Can you find such moral integrity in opposing leaders like Trump, with accusations of being involving in the Epstein scandal, or Netanyahu, whose philosophy is openly based on the supremacy of Genghis over Christ, as demonstrated in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran?

e) The spirit of the Iranian people has a "factory setting" based on loving those who sacrifice their own comfort and joy for the well-being of others. This is a quality found in leaders like Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Mahatma Gandhi, and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but not a trace of it exists in the likes of Trump or many Western leaders (except in arrogant displays designed to deceive Western audiences). When Trump dies, will any of his inner circle, or even his son-in-law Jared Kushner, weep for him from the depths of their hearts?

The final word

This ceremony is not merely a funeral; it is an affirmation of the path of a great soul who, along with his family, refused to bow before the most wicked people on Earth today. The self-serving laws of the Western world carry no validity beyond this boundary. Even if all the research institutions of the West still refuse to believe in this shift in the gravity of human values from the West to the East, the free-thinkers and the youth in the West—tired of the exploitation of their pure souls—have certainly begun to believe in this transformation.

Watch this farewell carefully, so you may better understand the new, inverted laws of the world.