ICCIMA head message on occasion of martyred Leader funeral

TEHRAN- Samad Hassanzadeh, the Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), referring to the millions-strong presence of Iran's appreciative people in the glorious farewell to the sacred body of the martyred leader, stated: "The great community of economic activists, producers, industrialists, and entrepreneurs of the country also considers itself alongside the great Iranian nation in honoring this historic epic, and firmly believes that the grandeur of the people's presence in this glorious farewell will be a lasting asset for the authority, cohesion, and future of this land."

Hassanzadeh, in a message coinciding with the farewell and funeral ceremony of the sacred body of the martyred leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, emphasized: "Today, alongside a profound grief, a greater responsibility rests upon the shoulders of the entire great Iranian nation; the responsibility of safeguarding the precious heritage of the path of our martyred leader and all the martyrs, preserving national unity, protecting the social capital of this nation, continuing sincere service to the people, and making an unceasing effort to build a powerful, prosperous, and proud Iran—an Iran that will show the world the lofty ideals of its martyrs in the fields of science, economy, production, culture, and progress."

The full text of the message from the Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Great nations, in their golden historical pages, reveal their dignity and national identity through their meaningful presence; the presence of the civilization-building nation of Iran in the unparalleled and passionate ceremony for our martyred leader is also of this very tradition.

Some farewells are not merely a parting, but rather the manifestation of a renewed covenant by a proud nation with the ideals that brave, wise, and knowledgeable leaders have established and, through faith, sacrifice, and struggle, have deeply rooted in the fabric of this land.

Today, the millions-strong, passionate, and conscious presence of the appreciative people of Islamic Iran in the farewell and funeral ceremony of the sacred body of our martyred leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, is a lasting testament to the loyalty of a nation that, even in the most difficult days, has kept the banner of the Velayat raised high, and through their presence, conveyed a clear message of devotion to the Wilayat, unity, and steadfastness to the world.

This great gathering showed the world an unforgettable image of national consensus and insight; a presence that carries a resounding message for the world, that Iran's true capital is its people, who, on decisive days, stand with all their being beside their national values and uphold the unbreakable, profound, and conscious bond with divine values, independence, dignity, and the Velayat.

In the tradition of the followers of the Infallible Imams (peace be upon them), martyrdom is not the end of the path for God's men, but rather the beginning of their eternity. This sublime station is the result of a lifetime of sincerity, wisdom, patience, and struggle in the path of God, wise leadership, safeguarding the dignity of Islam and Iran, defending the independence of this land, and protecting the honor of a great nation. What greater fortune is there than for God to adorn the end of a sincere servant's life with the garment of martyrdom and to bestow upon him the great blessing of meeting the Beloved through the path of martyrdom as a divine gift?

Today, alongside a profound grief, a greater responsibility rests upon the shoulders of the entire great Iranian nation; the responsibility of safeguarding the precious heritage of the path of our martyred leader and all the martyrs, preserving national unity, protecting the social capital of this nation, continuing sincere service to the people, and making an unceasing effort to build a powerful, prosperous, and proud Iran—an Iran that will show the world the lofty ideals of its martyrs in the fields of science, economy, production, culture, and progress.

The great community of economic activists, producers, industrialists, and entrepreneurs of the country also considers itself alongside the great Iranian nation in honoring this historic epic, and firmly believes that the grandeur of the people's presence in this glorious farewell will be a lasting asset for the authority, cohesion, and future of this land.

In conclusion, on behalf of all economic activists of the country and the great family of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, I once again extend my sincere condolences and sympathies for this great tragedy to His Holiness Baqiyatullah al-A'zam (may our souls be sacrificed for him), to Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei (may God protect him) and his noble household, to the grand maraji' and scholars and dignitaries of the religious seminaries, to the noble and appreciative people of Iran, to the devotees of that martyred leader, and to all free people of the world, and I beseech the Almighty God for the highest ranks of divine proximity and pleasure for that eminent martyr.

The memory and name of the martyred leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, will endure in the history of this land, and the Iranian nation, inspired by the school of the Wilayat and the culture of sacrifice and martyrdom, will continue the path of dignity, authority, independence, and progress with steadfastness.

May their path be radiant, their memory eternal, and the banner of dignity they raised forever firm over Islamic Iran.