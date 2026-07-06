Behrouz Afkhami making documentary on Martyr Leader’s farewell, funeral ceremonies 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Behrouz Afkhami is making a new documentary about the farewell and funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khameni.

Reflecting on his past work, Afkhami stated: “Nearly forty years ago, I made a film about people who had traveled from extremely remote areas to reach Tehran for the funeral of Imam Khomeini (RA). At that time, all transportation was overwhelmed, and those who managed to arrive from border regions were truly remarkable figures with incredible stories of how they navigated obstacles to reach the capital.”

“Back then, we visited those border areas and found some of these individuals. They were so clever and adventurous, recounting fascinating stories about their journey and how they overcame various hurdles,” he added.

Regarding his new documentary, the director explained: “Drawing on that previous experience, the subject of this documentary is individuals coming from other countries, such as France, the U.S., Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, to attend the farewell and funeral ceremonies of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, despite the many difficulties they face, including the lack of available flights.”

He added that they have already begun filming in the streets of Tehran.

Discussing the process of documenting the guests, Afkhami said: “Our plan is to identify individuals intending to travel to Iran through embassies, cultural centers, or personal contacts, and attempt to film them from their point of departure. We will then accompany and engage with them inside Iran, following the course of events leading up to the funeral to document their experiences.”

Regarding the proposed title for the documentary, Afkhami remarked: “I proposed the name ‘Champion of the World’ for this documentary because, in my opinion, Martyr Leader was initially recognized as the ‘Champion of Iran,’ but he is now known as the ‘Champion of the World’.”

SS/