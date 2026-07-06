China and the emergence of new connectivity networks

​​​​​​​TEHRAN - In recent decades, China’s rapid industrial and economic growth has gone far beyond simply increasing production or expanding trade. A more significant outcome has been the emergence of new connectivity networks in the global economic and political system. By connectivity networks, we refer to the complex web of trade routes, financial linkages, technological platforms, and infrastructure corridors that connect countries and shape patterns of global interaction. Over the past three decades, China’s economic rise has played a major role in building and strengthening such networks.

The first dimension of this transformation lies in the expansion of infrastructure networks. Through large-scale investments in railways, ports, highways, and transportation corridors across various regions of the world—particularly in Asia, Africa, and parts of Europe—China has contributed to the creation of new channels connecting national economies. These infrastructures are not merely construction projects; they function as strategic platforms that reshape the flow of goods, capital, and economic influence. Each newly built port, railway line, or transit corridor has the potential to alter existing trade patterns and reconfigure regional connectivity.

The second dimension involves the expansion of trade networks and global supply chains. China’s industrialization has positioned the country as one of the central nodes in global production networks. Many industries across the world—from East Asia to Europe and Latin America—are directly or indirectly linked to China’s manufacturing capacity. These interconnections have reinforced a highly networked global economy in which production processes and supply chains span multiple countries. Within this system, China has emerged as one of the major hubs of global economic connectivity.

The third dimension relates to finance and international investment. In recent years, Chinese financial institutions and major corporations have significantly expanded their investments in industrial, energy, infrastructure, and technology projects across many countries. This trend has gradually contributed to the formation of new financial linkages at the international level. Over time, such financial networks may create alternative channels for funding large-scale development projects and diversify the sources of global investment capital.

The fourth dimension concerns technology and digital connectivity. The rapid development of China’s technology sector, along with the international expansion of companies active in telecommunications, digital platforms, and communication infrastructure, has helped create new forms of global digital connectivity. These networks extend beyond the transfer of technology; they also involve the diffusion of standards, platforms, and digital ecosystems that integrate countries into new patterns of interaction and cooperation.

The importance of these developments lies in the gradual transformation of the structure of global connectivity. The international system is increasingly moving from a more centralized pattern toward a more networked configuration. In such an environment, countries that play key roles in major nodes of these networks gain greater economic influence. China’s industrial and economic rise is significant precisely because the country has become an active architect of these emerging connectivity networks through infrastructure development, trade linkages, global investment, and technological expansion.

Ultimately, China’s development experience demonstrates that power in the global economy is no longer defined solely by the volume of production or exports. The ability to create, shape, and manage networks of connectivity among countries has become an important source of economic power. In this sense, China’s trajectory offers a notable example of how industrial growth can contribute to the reconfiguration of global interaction patterns in the contemporary world.

* Mahdi Zolfaghari is Associate Professor of Department of Asian Studies at Allameh Tabataba’i University