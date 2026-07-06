From sunrise to sunset: witnessing a historic day in Tehran

TEHRAN – About an hour after sunrise on Monday, I joined the growing crowds making their way toward Enqelab Square. Thousands of mourners were already filling the streets, walking quietly but steadily toward what would become one of the largest funeral processions in Iran’s contemporary history.

Despite the intense summer heat, the crowds continued to grow throughout the morning and well into the afternoon. Many had parked their vehicles in designated areas outside the city center before boarding shuttle vans organized for the event. Others arrived by metro, while countless mourners walked long distances to reach the ceremony. Some had even secured their places before daybreak, determined not to miss what they regarded as their final farewell to a leader they deeply admired.

The Tehran Metro was operating at full capacity. Every station near the procession route overflowed with passengers, many dressed in black, quietly making their way toward the gathering. Inside packed train cars, mourners repeatedly chanted: “Mourning is mourning today, mourning day is today. Our martyred leader is before God today.”

The funeral procession for Iran’s martyred leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was officially commenced from the midst of Azadi Street toward Azadi Square after two days of farewell ceremonies at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla Mosque. Every street leading to the parade was filled with people arriving from across the country, many carrying national flags, portraits of the late leader, black banners of mourning, red flags symbolizing the call for justice for his blood, among many others.

For many participants, the funeral represented far more than a farewell. They described it as a renewal of national solidarity and a reaffirmation of their collective identity at a moment they regarded as historically significant.

Standing among the crowds, I found myself surrounded by people representing every generation of Iranian society. Elderly men who had witnessed the Islamic Revolution stood beside young families carrying children on their shoulders. University students walked alongside war veterans. Women, men, teenagers, and children all moved together through the capital in a solemn yet determined atmosphere.

Although grief dominated the gathering, another emotion was equally visible throughout the procession: determination. Many participants chanted revolutionary slogans, while others voiced demands for revenge against those they held responsible for the assassination of the martyred leader. The emotions reflected both profound personal loss and a collective resolve expressed openly throughout the day.

A middle-aged participant who introduced himself as Amir, told me that the unity displayed during the funeral carried an important message for Iran’s enemies.

“This unity is deeply worrying for our enemies, especially global arrogance and the Zionist regime,” he said. “The red flags people are carrying today symbolize our determination to seek justice for our martyred leader. They are the strongest response to those who believed they could weaken this nation.”

Nearby, I spoke with a man in his sixties who said the ceremony reminded him of another historic funeral.

“This brings back memories of Imam Khomeini’s funeral in 1989,” he recalled. “In both ceremonies, it became clear how far the Iranian people were willing to go to honor their leader. Today’s presence demonstrates a firm determination to continue the path of the [Islamic] Revolution. With such a nation, no outside power can impose its will upon us.”

A young woman attending the ceremony with several friends said: “This massive presence alone shows the profound connection between the people and the leadership,” she said.

“Those who have come today to bid farewell to our martyred leader are also renewing their allegiance to the new leader.”

Among the mourners was also a university professor who viewed the funeral as a powerful display of what he described as Iran’s social capital. “Many opponents of the Islamic Revolution never imagined such tremendous public support still existed,” he said. “Today, that social capital has revealed itself. I do not believe many political systems or leaders anywhere in the world enjoy this level of public backing. It is a source of gratitude and pride, and it is precisely this popular support that worries Iran’s enemies.”

An Iranian woman who had journeyed from Mazandaran province with her husband and several friends said they had made the long trip to ensure that, in her words, “the call for justice for our martyred leader will never be forgotten.”

“Our massive participation today also demonstrates our commitment to following the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei,” she added.

Children were equally visible throughout the procession, often carrying portraits of the late leader or walking hand in hand with their parents.

Twelve-year-old Maryam stood holding a photograph of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei alongside one of his martyred grandson.

“I came here today,” she told me softly, “to say that we will continue to hold high the flag our leader carried.”

Nearby, another young participant, approximately ten-year-old Mohammad Mahdi, smiled shyly while standing beside his parents.

“I came today to say goodbye to our martyred leader,” he said. “I am very happy that I could be here.”

Among the younger generation, I also met a man in his thirties from Saveh who had traveled with a group of friends.

“Our presence today is the smallest contribution we young people could make in honoring his lofty ideals and demonstrating that this nation remains united.”

As the procession slowly advanced westward toward Azadi Square, the sheer scale of the gathering became increasingly apparent. From elevated walkways and nearby buildings, endless streams of black-clad mourners filled the streets as far as the eye could see.

By late afternoon, as the crowds gradually dispersed, I left Azadi Square after hours among the mourners, I realized that for those who had gathered from across the country, this day was not merely about mourning a leader. It was about expressing loyalty, preserving memory, and conveying a message they hoped would resonate far beyond the streets of Tehran. Regardless of how history ultimately judges this moment, the scenes witnessed on Monday will undoubtedly remain among the most memorable public gatherings in the history of the Islamic Republic.

AM

