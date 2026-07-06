Millions in Iraq prepare to bid farewell to martyred Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN – Iraq is making final preparations for a historic one-day funeral commemoration for Iran’s martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with millions expected to take part in ceremonies in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Organizers are putting the finishing touches on the funeral arrangements, which will take place on Wednesday, July 8. The body is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday night at Najaf International Airport, where all commercial flights have been suspended until Thursday morning for operational reasons.

The Iraqi Supreme Preparatory Committee held an expanded meeting at the Culture Palace in Najaf to discuss final security, service, and administrative plans. A separate coordination meeting also took place at the Karbala Governorate headquarters, bringing together senior officials from both Iraq and Iran.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr. Saad Maan, spokesperson for the Media Committee overseeing the ceremonies, said: “A comprehensive and flexible plan has been put in place to manage crowd movement and ensure smooth operations.”

Popular Mobilization Forces take lead role

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have deployed their service and engineering units to Najaf and Karbala to support local authorities and provide logistical assistance. The PMF’s Middle Euphrates Operations Command held an expanded meeting with senior commanders and directors to finalize the security and service plan.

The session was chaired by the PMF Chief of Staff, with the Deputy Chief of Staff and commanders of participating brigades in attendance. Discussions focused on the distribution of tasks, field coordination, and readiness levels. Organizational, service, and logistical aspects were thoroughly reviewed.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Yasser Hussein al-Issawi, confirmed that all organizational preparations are complete. “These plans were developed with participation from various PMF formations, including intelligence, security, medical services, and supporting units,” he said. “Alternative plans have also been put in place to ensure smooth operations.”

Al-Issawi emphasized that the ceremonies represent “a message of loyalty to the blood of the martyrs who fell as a result of the Zionist-American aggression.” He added that Iraq is honored to host the event given the great religious and Islamic stature of the martyred Leader.

Resistance officials: participation is a sacred duty

Resistance officials across Iraq have framed participation in the funeral as a duty no less important than fighting on the battlefield.

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, Secretary-General of Harakat al-Nujaba, issued a powerful statement calling for a mass turnout. “Your participation in the funeral procession of the pure body of the martyred Leader, who was killed at the hands of America and Israel, the Yazid of our time, is no less significant than taking part in fighting these despicable Zionists on the fields of jihad,” he stated.

Al-Kaabi added that a million-strong presence “will be a thorn in the eye of the oppressive enemy” and that raising voices with “Death to America, Death to Israel” will be arrows of truth targeting their conspiracies and crimes.

Death to America is a chant in reference to the U.S. foreign policy of intervention, not the American nation.

In a separate statement, the Secretary-General of the Seyyed al-Shuhada Brigades, Abu Alaa al-Walai, called upon all segments of Iraqi society, tribes, educated elite, professors, youth, and social groups, to participate in this historic event.

“This funeral is not just a farewell ceremony,” al-Walai said. “It is a moral and emotional stance toward one who stood firm in the fields of sacrifice when many had withdrawn.”

He added: "Whoever among you was unable to attend the funeral of (Hezbollah Secretary-General) Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah, let them participate in the funeral of Imam Khamenei. For marching in this funeral is a march in the funeral of all the martyrs.”

Al-Walai stressed that participation is “a testimony of loyalty and a message to the world that people do not forget those who stood with them, nor do they abandon their loyalty to those who made sacrifices for their dignity and honor.”

Tribal leaders call for mass turnout

Statements continue to pour in from Iraqi tribes welcoming the arrival of the blessed body. Tribal sheikhs and leaders have called on the Iraqi people to take part in the funeral processions as an act of loyalty to a life rich in sacrifice and struggle.

These stances reflect the deep-rooted character of Iraqi tribes, known for their fidelity to principle and unified position on major causes. Once again, they are proving that loyalty and pride remain everlasting values in the conscience of Iraq’s people.

The official in charge of the Wasit branch, Abu Hawra’ al-Ahmadi, has also called on the people of the province to turn out in large numbers for the ceremonies.

Provinces declare holiday

Nine Iraqi provinces have officially suspended working hours to allow citizens to participate in the ceremonies. The provinces include Najaf, Karbala, Baghdad, Basra, Dhi Qar, Wasit, Maysan, Babel, and Al-Muthanna. Babil has extended the holiday to Thursday, July 9, for all but security and service departments.

Among other communications routes, in Basra, Iraq’s second largest city, 150 buses have been prepared to help transport mourners to the province of Najaf and back, departing from the city on Tuesday.

The head of the Karbala Provincial Council has also called upon owners of processional service tents, known as Mowkibs, and residents to set up service stations along the funeral route to accommodate the vast number of mourners. These stations will offer water, meals, medical support, and other essential services to help participants cope with the extreme heat.

Call for poets and writers

The Committee for the Ascension of the Struggling Imam has announced the launch of a Poetic Encyclopedia project, inviting poets and writers from across the Arab world to contribute original works lamenting the martyred Leader.

The initiative aims to collect poems in both classical Arabic and folk poetry, preserving the literary heritage through which nations chronicle their stances and symbols. The encyclopedia will be published in a special commemorative edition, with an official unveiling ceremony to follow.

“We invite all poets and writers to become partners in this cultural project,” the committee stated. “This publication is intended to stand as a literary and cultural testament for generations to come.”

“We learned from him”

An Iraqi campaign has also been launched under the title “We Learned from Him.” The initiative invites people from across Iraq to share what they learned from the martyred Leader’s life of faith, dignity, justice, resistance, and defense of the oppressed.

Contributors are asked to begin their statements with the phrase: “I learned from him that…” and to submit their messages in various formats, such as short videos, audio messages, written texts, photos with captions, or artistic works, using the campaign’s hashtag.

Ayatollah al-Hakim to lead funeral prayer

Local reports have circulated that Ayatollah Seyyed Muhammad Taqi al-Hakim will lead the funeral prayer for the martyred Leader in Najaf. The Deputy Secretary-General of the Abbas Holy Shrine has confirmed that the holy shrines in Karbala are fully prepared to hold a grand funeral ceremony.

The Media Directorate and the Abbas Holy Shrine have also held a coordination meeting to ensure all arrangements are in place. The head of the Karbala Provincial Council has confirmed that all preparations for receiving the blessed body in Karbala have been completed.

A historic moment of unity

The millions expected to pour out across Iraq to bid farewell to the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei signify more than a scene of mourning. Organizers have described it as a historic stance and a clear message that the path of resistance remains alive in the conscience of the nation.

“This massive turnout embodies a profound loyalty to principles and a readiness to continue the journey,” the organizing committee said. “Regardless of the sacrifices required, until victory is achieved, dignity is preserved, and the banner of truth remains raised high.”

With all security, service, and logistical arrangements now in their final stages, Iraq is ready to host one of the largest public gatherings in recent memory, a day that will resonate far beyond its borders.

