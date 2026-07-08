TEHRAN — When the glass-enclosed casket draped in the Iranian flag entered Najaf, it was riding a human tide that shattered decades of geopolitical assumptions.

Decades of schemes by malicious actors have aimed to decapitate the Resistance Front, trigger chaos, and permanently fracture the relationship between Tehran and Baghdad.

Their strategy assumed that the bond between these two nations was a brittle, top-down arrangement maintained purely by "militia muscle" and "political leverage."

But on July 8, as millions of ordinary Iraqis flooded the streets of their holiest cities, that imperial script evaporated under the scorching Mesopotamian sun.

The return history tried to prevent

There is a profound, almost poetic historical irony in the geography of this mourning route.

In the winter of 1957, an 18-year-old seminary student named Seyyed Ali traveled to Najaf, falling in love with its scholarly atmosphere but ultimately being forced to leave because of financial hardships and the restrictive political realities of an era dominated by British intrigue.

Decades later, during the brutal eight-year Iran-Iraq War instigated by Saddam Hussein with foreign backing, the same man served as Iran’s president, directing a defense while these very shrine cities were sealed behind a wall of war.

To see the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala effectively close down 40 years later to honor that same man is a total symbolic reversal of Saddam's murderous and divisive legacy.

The body of the man who could not stay as a humble student returned escorted by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, received at the airport by high-level Iraqi authorities.

By placing the funeral within Iraq's sacred Shia geography, the event transformed from a diplomatic protocol into a shared civilizational ritual.

Dragging Saddam or his Western backers from their graves to witness millions of Iraqis weeping over an Iranian leader would reveal a reality they deemed impossible: modern borders have failed to sever an ancient spiritual continuum.

The vaporization of a manufactured narrative

For years, Western and regional anti-Iran media outlets have flooded Iraq with a relentless stream of narratives designed to foster division.

The airwaves perniciously claimed that Tehran was "systematically plundering Iraq’s resources, drying up the Hawizeh marshes, shutting off the Tigris, and turning the Baghdad government into a helpless puppet through the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)."

Their malicious goal was to convince the Iraqi street that their neighbor was an "occupying interloper."

Yet, the millions who lined the six-kilometer route in Najaf and packed Karbala province offered a thunderous refutation of that bogus propaganda.

They were ordinary citizens, clerics, and families who walked for hours or traveled overnight from Basra and Baghdad.

As the glass casket moved toward the Shrine of Imam Ali (AS), mourners threw themselves onto the vehicle, creating an emotional intensity so volatile that senior scholar Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Taqi al-Hakim struggled to maintain control during the funeral prayers.

"We, the people of Iraq, will remain a thorn in the eyes of the enemies," noted Jaafar Jawad, a participant from the southern provinces, in an interview with AP. "His arrival to us is the greatest possible honor, and God willing, we will be loyal and repay a little of his debt in the holy city of Najaf."

This loyalty is also reinforced by a deeply rooted pragmatism.

The Iraqi street remembers that when ISIS threatened to swallow the country, it was Iranian support and the shared sacrifices of legendary martyrs such as Major General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis that defended their shrines.

Today, that interdependence is woven into daily life; Iraq relies on Iranian gas and electricity imports for up to 40 percent of its power needs, and the two nations are actively bypassing the U.S. dollar system through an ambitious $20 billion barter trade framework.

The funeral proved that the Iraqi public views this relationship not as a transaction of convenience, but as an organic partnership built to endure.