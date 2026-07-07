Iraq prepares for historic farewell as millions expected to honor Iran’s martyred Leader

TEHRAN– The journey of farewell for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, entered a new chapter on Tuesday as his body left the Iranian holy city of Qom for Iraq, where millions are expected to gather in the sacred cities of Najaf and Karbala to pay their final respects before his burial in Mashhad.

Three days after an unprecedented funeral procession in Tehran that drew vast crowds from across Iran, the mourning ceremonies have evolved into a regional tribute, reflecting the enduring spiritual, religious, and historical bond between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples.

For many mourners, the farewell is no longer confined to national borders. It has become a shared expression of grief—one that echoes through the shrines, streets, and sacred cities long associated with the history of sacrifice and resistance.

Najaf Finalizes Preparations

The administration of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) announced that all logistical, security, and organizational preparations have been completed for the funeral ceremonies in Najaf.

According to shrine officials, a comprehensive operational plan has been developed in coordination with Iraqi authorities to manage security, transportation, media coverage, public services, and the expected influx of millions of mourners.

Haider al-Issawi, a member of the shrine's administrative board, said extensive coordination meetings and field inspections had been conducted to finalize procession routes and mobilize personnel and equipment.

Adnan al-Arabi, director of public relations for the central media committee overseeing the ceremonies, said the funeral would be conducted with the dignity and solemnity befitting the stature of the late Leader.

Iraqi officials said Ayatollah Khamenei's body was scheduled to arrive at Najaf International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, where senior Iranian and Iraqi officials would attend an official reception ceremony.

The main funeral procession is expected to begin early Wednesday morning, moving from bridge of Kufa to Najaf before continuing later in the day to the holy city of Karbala, where mourners will accompany the procession to the shrines of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and Hazrat Abolfazl al-Abbas (PBUH).

Iraq Mobilizes for a Historic Gathering

Authorities across Iraq have launched one of the country's largest logistical operations in recent years in preparation for the ceremonies.

Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi said the Iraqi government had implemented extensive security and logistical measures to ensure the funeral proceeds smoothly.

He noted that thousands of mourners from across Iraq had already begun arriving in Najaf and Karbala, while more were expected over the coming hours.

To support the event, Iraqi authorities have deployed 150 ambulances along the procession routes, while emergency medical teams remain on standby to assist participants.

Meanwhile, Kirkuk Governor Mohammad Samaan Agha announced that all government offices in the province would close on Wednesday to enable citizens to participate in the funeral ceremonies.

Across Baghdad, Basra, Najaf, Karbala, and other provinces, government institutions, tribal leaders, religious organizations, and security forces have intensified coordination efforts for what Iraqi media describe as 'one of the largest public gatherings in recent memory.'

Iraqi Leaders Highlight Shared History

Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, head of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, described the funeral ceremonies as a powerful reflection of the solidarity between Iran and Iraq.

In remarks to Lebanon's Al Mayadeen television network, Hakim said the ceremonies carry profound religious, humanitarian, and political significance, recalling the widespread mourning witnessed across Iraq following Ayatollah Khamenei's assassination.

He emphasized that the historical and cultural ties between the two neighboring nations are rooted too deeply to be weakened by external pressure, adding that relations between Baghdad and Tehran have increasingly evolved into institutional state-to-state cooperation founded on mutual trust.

Hakim also reaffirmed 'the continuity of the principles established by Imam Khomeini and upheld by Ayatollah Khamenei throughout his life.'

Funeral Reflects Spiritual Unity

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, said the funeral ceremonies in Iraq would further demonstrate the deep spiritual connection uniting the peoples of Iran and Iraq.

In a message released Tuesday, Qaani said the extensive preparations undertaken by Iraqi authorities and the overwhelming public desire to host the ceremonies reflected the affection and respect held for the late Leader across Iraq.

He recalled Ayatollah Khamenei's support for Iraq during the struggle against Daesh (ISIS), describing the joint sacrifices of Iranian and Iraqi fighters as a defining chapter in the shared history of the two nations.

"The road of resistance," he said, "is illuminated by the sacrifices of those who gave everything so future generations could walk in dignity."



Massive Humanitarian Operation Underway

Alongside Iraqi emergency services, Iran has deployed extensive humanitarian assistance for the ceremonies.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society announced the dispatch of 36 specialized rescue and relief teams to Najaf and Karbala to provide emergency medical coverage throughout the funeral events.

According to Red Crescent President Pirhossein Kolivand, four medical clinics and the society's Imam Ali Hospital in Najaf have been placed on full alert, supported by nearly 500 physicians, rescue workers, nurses, and volunteers.

Separately, Khuzestan Province dispatched an additional 15 rescue teams equipped with emergency vehicles and experienced personnel to reinforce medical coverage during the ceremonies.

Officials said the teams will remain in Iraq until all funeral events conclude.

Final Journey to Mashhad

Following the ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala, Ayatollah Khamenei's body will return to Iran, where the final stage of the week-long farewell will take place in the northeastern holy city of Mashhad.

He is scheduled to be laid to rest on Thursday at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS), bringing to a close day of mourning that have stretched from Tehran and Qom to Iraq's holiest cities.

For countless mourners, however, the funeral is more than the conclusion of a life. It is a moment they believe will be remembered as part of the collective memory of two nations bound by faith, history, and shared sacrifice.

As the procession moves from one sacred city to another, the sea of black-clad mourners, the whispered prayers, and the unwavering silence of millions stand as a solemn reminder that while leaders may depart, the ideals they leave behind continue to resonate far beyond their final resting place.