TEHRAN - In an unprecedented display of regional solidarity, deep spiritual reverence, and revolutionary resolve, millions of mourners gathered in Iraq’s holiest cities to pay their final, heartfelt respects during the historic funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The atmosphere across the region was one of profound grief but also one of heightened defiance against foreign aggression. The official ceremonies in Iraq commenced at precisely six o'clock in the morning local time on Wednesday in the holy city of Najaf, following solemn funeral prayers held over the Leader’s body at the highly revered Shrine of Imam Ali. The historic procession advanced from the holy shrine, moving through the Kufa Bridge and the historic Thawrat al-Ashreen intersection toward al-Sadreen Square, drawing crowds that surpassed all modern records for the city.

According to official statements from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, more than two point three million people participated in the Najaf procession alone within the first few hours. The numbers steadily rose throughout the day as continuous waves of mourners arrived from every corner of Iraq, including the distant southern provinces of Basra, Muthanna, and Maysan, choking all major highways and secondary roads leading into the city. Following the deeply moving rituals in Najaf, the funeral procession moved to the holy city of Karbala, where local provincial authorities registered an astounding seven million mourners entering the governorate. Mourning tents, traditional hospitality stations, and black banners lined the entire six-kilometer route as the specially prepared vehicle carrying the Leader slowly made its way through tightly packed, crying crowds toward the twin holy shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas for the final farewell ceremonies.

High-ranking international dignitaries, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, attended the ceremonies in Najaf, where they were warmly received by Iraqi officials and the public in a powerful display of the unbreakable bond between the two nations. To ensure the safety, security, and seamless organization of this massive turnout, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi declared Wednesday an official public holiday nationwide, allowing citizens from all walks of life to participate in the historic event. Prominent Iraqi political and religious figures attended the ceremonies, emphasizing the deep historical, spiritual, and geopolitical ties connecting the two nations. Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, was among the senior leadership present during the initial reception at Najaf International Airport and the subsequent procession through the packed streets. Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who heads the State of Law coalition, strongly advocated for the significance of the event, describing participation in the funeral as a fundamental duty to honor a figure who fundamentally reshaped the region.

In his official remarks, which were widely carried by regional media, Maliki stated that commemorating the legacy of Ayatollah Khamenei is an absolute obligation for the global Muslim community. He praised him as a steadfast leader who endured immense challenges and guided the Iranian nation to victory against formidable global powers. He emphasized that no matter how massive the public turnout in Iraq is today, it remains insufficient compared to the stature of a figure who built a bright, independent future for multiple countries in the region. He concluded that Iraq’s overwhelming participation sends a clear and definitive message to the world that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands firmly on the side of truth and does not stand alone, possessing deep roots of support, brotherhood, and alliance throughout the world.

These emotional scenes in Iraq followed earlier, equally historic manifestations of grief and revolutionary resolve across Iran. Before crossing international borders, millions of grief-stricken mourners from every corner of Iran and neighboring countries had converged on the holy city of Qom to bid farewell to the martyred Leader in a majestic display of national unity, unwavering loyalty, and steadfast commitment to the path of resistance he championed throughout more than three decades of leadership. The sacred city, home to Iran's most prestigious Islamic seminaries and revered as a principal spiritual center of the Shiite world, witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of devotion as pilgrims, religious scholars, senior clerics, government officials, military commanders, and ordinary citizens filled every corner of the Holy Jamkaran Mosque and its surrounding boulevards long before dawn.

Mourners began arriving in Qom days prior, many traveling throughout the night by bus, private vehicles, and even on foot to participate in the historic farewell. By sunrise, the mosque's courtyards, prayer halls, rooftops, and surrounding streets had become an ocean of black-clad mourners united in grief over the martyrdom of the Leader, who was assassinated during the joint US-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28. Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli led the funeral prayers before a congregation of millions, joined by eminent religious authorities, seminary scholars, senior government officials, commanders of the Armed Forces, and representatives of regional resistance movements, all paying tribute to a Leader whose lifelong struggle was dedicated to defending Islam, justice, and the dignity of the Muslim Ummah.

Following those prayers, the funeral cortege embarked on its solemn journey from the Holy Jamkaran Mosque toward the revered Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh, transforming the several-kilometer route into a sea of humanity. Millions accompanied the procession on foot.

Throughout the procession, chants of resistance reverberated through the city as mourners reaffirmed their commitment to the Leader's path of independence, carrying banners declaring that the martyrdom of the Leader would further strengthen the resolve of the nation in confronting oppression.

These ceremonies in Qom were the continuation of a historic week of national mourning that began with unprecedented funeral rites held in Tehran, where millions of Iranians gathered in one of the largest public assemblies in the country's modern history. The funeral procession carried the flag-draped coffin of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei alongside the coffins of members of his family who were martyred in the same cowardly attack. Stretching for kilometers, the procession moved through central Tehran as mourners showered the cortege with flowers, and top officials, including Pezeshkian and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i walked alongside ordinary citizens, underscoring the total unity of the nation in the face of criminal aggression.

Before the procession, millions had gathered at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran to perform funeral prayers led by Grand Ayatollah Ja’afar Sobhani. The ceremony drew an unprecedented international presence, with heads of state, senior government officials, parliamentary delegations, and representatives of international organizations traveling to Tehran from neighboring countries, Asia, Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America to offer condolences, completely shattering all Western and Zionist diplomatic efforts to isolate the Islamic Republic. Thousands of volunteers established service stations throughout the procession routes in every city, distributing food, drinking water, tea, and medical assistance to mourners despite the intense emotions and demanding conditions. Residents of Qom and Tehran welcomed travelers into their homes, mosques, and religious schools, reflecting the region's longstanding tradition of hospitality toward visitors.

The martyrdom of his relatives deeply moved mourners, who regarded the personal tragedy of the Leader's family as further evidence of the cruelty and bloodthirsty nature of the enemies of the Islamic Republic. Across the country, mosques, seminaries, universities, and public institutions held concurrent memorial ceremonies attended by millions of people who could not travel to the major cities.

Iranian officials emphasized that while the assassination represented one of the gravest challenges in the history of the Islamic Republic, it had also revealed the immense strength of the country's institutions and its stable constitutional framework. The smooth, immediate continuation of government affairs, together with the orderly organization of these massive nationwide funeral ceremonies, demonstrated the resilience and unshakable stability of the Islamic Republic despite the magnitude of the tragedy. Political analysts said the seamless transition of leadership and the unified appearance of the country's political, military, and religious leadership throughout the mourning period conveyed a clear message to Washington and Tel Aviv that attempts to undermine Iran's political system had utterly failed. Rather than creating division or instability, the aggression had clearly backfired, strengthening national solidarity and reinforcing public support for the foundational principles of the Islamic Revolution.

Officials repeatedly stressed that the massive public participation in the funeral ceremonies represented not only an expression of personal grief but also a renewed, collective pledge to uphold the ideals of independence, justice, dignity, and resistance that Ayatollah Khamenei championed throughout his lifetime. Millions of Iranians and Iraqis transformed what was meant to be a blow to the Axis of Resistance into a historic demonstration of national resolve.

Following the conclusion of the solemn rituals in Najaf and Karbala, the final chapter of this historic, multi-city farewell will take place in the holy city of Mashhad. There, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza, fulfilling his final wishes and concluding an extraordinary period of global mourning that has united millions of believers in honoring a transcendent legacy. For those who filled the streets of Tehran, Qom, Najaf, and Karbala, the historic gatherings sent a resounding message that the path of the Islamic Revolution remains unstoppable.

