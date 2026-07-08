Why did millions of Iraqis mourn Iran's martyred leader?

TEHRAN - In a display of grief that surpassed all expectations, Iraqis turned out in numbers far higher than anticipated to pay their final respects to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The arrival of his blessed coffin and his martyred family members brought the Iraqi nation together in a profound show of loyalty, grief, and defiance, as the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala hosted what is now being circulated in Iraqi media as the largest funeral ceremonies in modern history.

The question on everyone's lips was simple: Why did millions of Iraqis, from different provinces and every background, pour into the streets of Najaf and Karbala to mourn a leader from neighboring Iran? The answer, according to those who marched, lies in the powerful spiritual bond forged over two decades of shared struggle.

In a deeply symbolic moment, the Karbala governorate welcomed "the first pilgrim of this year's Arbaeen of Imam Hussein," the martyred Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution.

This was the first time in 69 years that Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had the honor of visiting the holy shrines in Iraq as a martyr. The significance of this moment was not lost on the millions who had gathered.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein nearly 1,400 years ago, represents the ultimate expression of resistance against oppression and tyranny. By being recognized as the first pilgrim of Arbaeen, Iran's martyred Leader was symbolically placed at the forefront of this legacy of resistance, a fitting tribute for a leader who devoted his life to opposing injustice and supporting the oppressed.

The funeral processions featured a series of cultural programs and devotional events that allowed millions of mourners to express their grief. Religious scholars and clerics delivered sermons and eulogies throughout the day, while groups of mourners participated in rhythmic chanting and processions.

A poignant moment came when Sayyid Mohammad Reda al-Sistani, son of Iraq's highest religious authority, conveyed a message to the office of Ayatollah Khamenei, apologizing that his father, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, could not lead the funeral prayer due to health reasons. "The martyred Sayyed (martyr Ayatollah Khamenei) deserved to have my father, the Sayyed (Grand Ayatollah Sistani), lead his funeral prayer, but we apologize as his health condition does not permit him to leave," the message read.

The funeral processions of the blessed body within the holy shrines of Imam Ali, Imam Hussein, and Hazrat Abbas was a deeply symbolic act, connecting Iran's martyred Leader to the legacy of Imam Hussein.

Husseini centers, also known as Mowkibs, were set up across the holy cities, offering services to the millions of pilgrims who had arrived for the funeral. These Mowkibs served as centers of cultural activity, where elegies were recited, traditional mourning rituals were performed, and food and water were distributed to the grieving crowds.

Groups were allocated to serve mourners with water amid the immense heat, while volunteers directed traffic and assisted the crowds. The air was filled with the chants of sorrow and the cries of men and women, creating an atmosphere of profound spiritual devotion.

The head of the Al-Nafakh Al-Mousawi tribe, Sayyed Safaa Abdul Hadi Al-Nafakh, captured the sentiment of many Iraqis when he stated: "The whole world will see how we receive our Imam. We will receive the body of our Imam Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei with our souls, our children, our women, tribal elders, and noble family leaders. Whatever we offer, we still fall short, for Imam Khamenei elevated the name of the Shia of the Commander of the Faithful (Imam Ali) and raised the banner of the Islamic world."

The Iraqi government released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the historic funeral ceremonies held in the country in honor of the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) played a central role in organizing and securing Iraq's historic funeral ceremonies. PMF security forces arrived in Najaf and Karbala well in advance, and commanders held extensive planning meetings to secure the event.

The calls to hold the funeral in Iraq and the extensive planning by the Iraqi government and the PMF demonstrated to the entire world the depth of the spiritual bond between the peoples of Iraq and Iran.

The Secretary General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, currently operating the PMF's brigades 41, 42, and 43, Qais al-Khazali, was seen weeping and mourning at Najaf International Airport when the blessed body arrived. His emotional display reflected the deep respect that PMF leaders and soldiers hold for martyr Ayatollah Khamenei.

For countless Iraqis, Iran's martyred Leader was not a foreign figure but a steadfast ally who stood with their nation in its darkest hours. When Daesh swept across Iraq in 2014, his guidance ensured Tehran's unwavering support for the Iraqi people. Alongside Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani's fatwa, he helped mobilize Iraqi youth to take up arms against the terrorist group, and his backing enabled the PMF to form a powerful national force that liberated Iraqi land and restored dignity to the nation. For this, Iraqis have not forgotten.

Tribal leaders, clerics, and mourners from across the country participated, affirming that their attendance came in appreciation of the martyred Iranian Leader's supportive stances toward Iraq and its people over the past two decades.

Unified convoys set off from various provinces toward Najaf, with tribal sheikhs and dignitaries leading the way. Sheikh Ali Al-Tamimi, a prominent tribal leader, said that participation represented a stance of loyalty to the martyred Imam.

The sheer number of tribes involved reflected the deep cultural and social fabric of Iraqi society, where tribal identity remains a powerful force. The participation of nearly 1,000 tribes demonstrated the unprecedented unity of the Iraqi people in mourning the martyred Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution, a powerful display of the deep bond between the two neighboring nations.