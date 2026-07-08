IRCS sends relief teams to Iraq for martyred Leader’s funeral procession

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society has dispatched 36 relief teams, consisting of 152 members, to Iraq to provide services to mourners attending the funeral procession of martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Najaf on Tuesday and in Karbala on Wednesday.

According to the head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand, some 500 physicians and volunteers are providing essential health services to people in IRCS-affiliated centers, including Imam Ali Hospital and a clinic in Najaf, and three health facilities in Karbala, the IRCS website reported.

The health ministry has also announced readiness for the provision of health services to participants in the ceremonies. The health ministry has dispatched ambulances, rescue vehicles, and medical teams to serve the mourners throughout the route.

The Leader and several members of his family were martyred in the US-Israeli strike on February 28.

The official mourning ceremonies commenced on Saturday morning at Tehran’s Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla, where an unprecedented sea of mourners assembled to pay their final respects to a leader whose life and legacy profoundly shaped the Islamic Republic for more than three decades.

The funeral ceremonies then were held in the holy city of Qom, where prayers were offered over the Leader’s body on Monday. The procession is being held in Iraq, following requests from Iraqi tribes, scholars, and religious and political figures.

The Leader will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) on Thursday.

MT/ MG