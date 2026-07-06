WHO Iran representative highlights role of collaborating centers in expanding scientific capacity

TEHRAN – The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Iran, John Jabbour, has highlighted the important role of WHO collaborating centers in expanding the Organization’s scientific and technical capacity.

He noted that, through their research capacity, technical expertise and specialized knowledge, collaborating centers strengthen WHO’s ability to provide high-quality, evidence-informed technical support at the country, regional and global level, WHO website announced in a press release in June 30.

The official made the remarks in the opening of a briefing session held by the WHO Country Office in Iran, in collaboration with the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, for the heads and technical experts of WHO collaborating centers in Iran to share key outcomes from the First Global Forum of WHO Collaborating Centers.

The First Global Forum, held in Lyon, France, from 7 to 9 April 2026 under the theme Collaborating for a Healthier Future, brought together experts from hundreds of WHO collaborating centers across more than 80 countries, senior WHO leadership and technical focal points.

Due to the recent conflict and associated disruptions to internet and communication services, representatives of Iranian WHO collaborating centers were unable to participate in the Forum, either in person or virtually. The briefing session was organized to bridge this gap and ensure that centers in Iran remain informed, connected and actively engaged in follow-up to the Forum.

Addressing the session, Jabbour emphasized the strong scientific, research and technical capacities available in Iran and the potential of Iranian WHO collaborating centers to contribute more broadly to WHO’s work. He underlined the importance of strengthening collaboration, knowledge exchange and networking among centers to enhance their collective contribution to shared health priorities.

For his part, Arash Rashidian, Coordinator for Science, Innovation and Data for Impact, Health Systems and Life Course at the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, drew attention to Iran’s strong scientific and research capacity and the potential to further expand the number and technical scope of collaborating centers. He noted that Iran currently has 18 active centers, and that additional opportunities exist in areas such as digital health, health information systems, evidence to policy processes and research governance.

The ultimate purpose of knowledge generation is to support better decisions, national guidelines, policies and programs, and to promote the implementation of evidence in practice, said Rashidian.

For her part, Mehrnaz Kheirandish, Regional Adviser for Evidence, Data and Research for Policy and Impact, Health Systems and Life Course, and Dr Arshad Altaf, Technical Officer, Evidence, Data and Research for Policy and Impact, Health Systems and Life Course at the WHO Regional Office, presented highlights, emerging themes and regional discussions from the First Global Forum.

During discussions, representatives of the Iranian centers raised issues related to designation and redesignation processes, possible amendments to terms of reference and workplans, international and regional collaboration, engagement in emergency and disaster-related activities and the need for more regular exchanges with WHO. Participants also discussed opportunities to strengthen connections among centers and identify additional institutions able to contribute to WHO priorities.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to maintain close engagement, strengthen networking and explore opportunities to expand the contribution and visibility of Iranian WHO collaborating centers.

In his closing remarks, Jabbour thanked attendees from the collaborating centers and the Regional Office, and emphasized the importance of continued engagement, stronger networking and close collaboration to increase the visibility and impact of Iranian WHO collaborating centers.

MT/MG



