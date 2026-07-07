Artists from Iran, Lebanon, Yemen create mural in Tehran

TEHRAN - Coinciding with the farewell and funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the international event “Abna al-Sayyid” (children of the Sayyid) was held in Tehran, organized by the Art Bureau.

During the two-day event, held on Saturday and Sunday at the Vali-e Asr junction, artists from Iran, Lebanon, Yemen created a mural titled “And Allah will surely support those who support Him,” to depict their grief and devotion to the Martyr Leader and the cultural and artistic solidarity of the Resistance Front, Mehr reported.

The event was conducted in collaboration with the “Bil-Ruhiyya” (With the Spirit) art group, which was formed following the martyrdom of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, and has since created numerous works on the walls across Lebanon.

The group consists of artists who have dedicated their art to the martyrs and to raising awareness about them. Graffiti was chosen as their medium because it has a direct presence among the people, aligning perfectly with their professional backgrounds in graphic design and painting.

Now, nearly two years since the group’s formation, the streets and alleys of Lebanon are filled with murals bearing the “Bil-Ruhiyya” signature. These wall paintings and graphics largely focus on the faces or quotes of the martyrs—phrases that have since found their place among the people and even become symbols.

The artists participating in the “Abna al-Sayyid” event included Kamal Sharaf from Yemen, Rida Kassir, Mohammad Attieh, Ayman Jaber, Hawraa Kobayssi, Ahmad El-Hajj, Sara Ismail, Fatma El-Shami, Hassan Fneich, and Hussein Kassir from Lebanon, and Mohammad Reza Doust-Mohammadi, Ali Hayati, Saber Sheikh-Rezaei, and Mikaeil Barati from Iran.

SS/SAB

