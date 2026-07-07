Iran FM: Talks on final deal with US will not begin unless threats end

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed that Iran will not commence talks with the United States on a final agreement unless Washington ends its threats against Tehran.

"Millions of proud Iranians rallied in unity to honor Grand Ayatollah Khamenei and his legacy. Neither they nor our brave Armed Forces are moved by any threats," Araghchi wrote on X after attending the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Qom on Tuesday.

He added, "Paragraph 13 of the MoU is clear: Negotiations on a final deal will not commence if threats continue. Honor your signature."

Araghchi's remarks came after Donald Trump warned that Washington was prepared to use military force if diplomacy failed.

"We're either going to make a deal or we're going to finish the job. Okay, and it won't be tough to finish the job. I'd rather make a deal because I don't want to affect 91 million people," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, also reacted sharply to Trump s remarks, demanding that he address Iran with respect and warning that otherwise, Iran's response would be different.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, entered into force on June 18 after President Masoud Pezeshkian and Trump signed it electronically.

The 14-point agreement initiated a 60-day period of diplomacy through indirect talks between Iran and the United States aimed at reaching a lasting peace agreement following the February 28 US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

