What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of paintings by Mohammad Khalili is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery. Titled “Below the Deepest Deep”, the exhibition will run until July 28 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

Painting

* Paintings by Marjan Hatefi are on display in an exhibition at Asr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “A Safe Other” will run until July 20 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Saeideh Ahmadi, Azadeh Barbod and Nazanin Behzadi.

Entitled “Thereafter”, the exhibition will be running until July 24 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Amir Kabirnejad is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Garden at the Prime of Its Youth” will run until July 21 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nasrollah Radesh is underway at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 21 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Mehrdad Aboutalebi is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit named “From the Beginning” will be running until July 27 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Ev Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Shahin Nabavianpour.

The exhibit named “In Hidden Layers” will be running until July 21 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

* Ech Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists.

The exhibit named “After the Dust” runs until July 24 at the gallery that can be found at 10 Mirza Taraj opposite Dowlat St., Shariati Ave.

* Paintings by Fahimeh Haqiqi are on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until July 31 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

Photo

* Photos by Sara Sasani are on display in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “To Be Continued…” will run until July 24 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

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