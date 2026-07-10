Wrestlers of the 7th century AH: When sport became eternal in an Ilkhanid luster tile

Hidden among the treasures of the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore is a remarkable fragment of medieval Iranian art: a six-pointed, star-shaped lusterware tile produced in Kashan during the Ilkhanid period (late 13th–early 14th century CE). Against a deep cobalt-blue ground, shimmering white and golden-brown luster decoration frames a dynamic wrestling match. At the center, two men are locked in combat. One has been forced to the ground while his opponent bends over him, controlling his arm in a grappling hold rendered with striking realism.

According to Iranian archaeologist Fatemeh Younesi, what makes the scene especially compelling is the careful depiction of the wrestlers themselves. Both are bare-chested and wear knee-length trousers that closely resemble the garments associated with later Iranian Pahlavani wrestling traditions, although it is difficult to identify their precise medieval name with certainty. One wrestler also wears a cloth tied around his forehead, recalling attire still seen in Iran’s traditional zurkhaneh (“house of strength”) culture. Although direct continuity cannot be proven from this single image, the visual similarities are striking and suggest the deep historical roots of Iranian wrestling customs.

Far from being an isolated artistic choice, the tile belongs to a flourishing tradition of figural ceramics produced in Kashan. Contrary to the common assumption that Persian pottery before the Mongol conquest was dominated solely by geometric and vegetal ornament, Seljuk and early Ilkhanid potters had already developed a rich repertoire of human figures, courtly scenes, musicians, hunters, and epic heroes. Under the Ilkhanids, however, artistic production expanded further as new patrons, changing tastes, and increasing commercial demand encouraged artisans to depict an even broader range of subjects, including scenes of daily life, entertainment, and martial activities.

Wrestling occupied a particularly important place within Iranian society. By the seventh century AH (thirteenth century CE), it was far more than a form of physical recreation. The ideals of javanmardi (chivalry) and futuwwa emphasized courage, generosity, humility, and mastery over one’s passions. Physical training was regarded as one component of ethical self-cultivation, and wrestlers were often admired not only for their strength but also for their moral character. Although later Sufi literature increasingly associated athletic discipline with the struggle against the ego, historians caution against assuming that every medieval wrestling contest carried an explicitly mystical meaning.

The relationship between wrestling, futuwwa, and political power also became increasingly visible during the late Ilkhanid period. In many Iranian cities, futuwwa associations functioned as influential urban organizations that combined social solidarity, religious devotion, and military preparedness. Some individuals celebrated as pahlavans acquired reputations extending well beyond the wrestling ground, serving as local leaders, military commanders, or influential civic figures. As Ilkhanid central authority weakened during the fourteenth century, particularly after the death of Ghazan Khan and the subsequent succession crises, these local networks became increasingly significant in regional politics. Their authority, however, varied considerably from one city and dynasty to another, rather than forming a unified political movement across Iran.

Visual evidence from the Ilkhanid period reinforces the prominence of wrestling within Persian culture. Illustrated manuscripts of the Shahnameh and other literary works frequently depict wrestling matches, heroic contests, and scenes of martial training. These images are not merely decorative; they preserve valuable evidence of the techniques, clothing, gestures, and ideals associated with physical culture in medieval Iran. When studied alongside literary sources, they provide a richer understanding of the social world that produced them.

The tile itself has undertaken a remarkable journey. Produced in Kashan more than seven centuries ago, it eventually entered the collection of the American collector Henry Walters and became part of the Walters Art Museum following his death in 1931.

Looking at these anonymous wrestlers preserved in shimmering luster glaze, we are reminded that wrestling in Iran has long been more than a competitive sport. It has served as a vehicle for ethical education, communal identity, and ideals of chivalry that evolved across centuries of political and religious change. Rather than disappearing during the Mongol era, the traditions of pahlavani adapted to new historical circumstances while preserving many of their core values. Their legacy continues today in the rituals of the zurkhaneh and Pahlavani wrestling, recognized by UNESCO as one of the world’s oldest continuously practiced traditions of martial physical culture.

AM