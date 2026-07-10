Regional security threatened by foreign interventions, Iran tells NATO 

TEHRAN — Iran has rejected allegations made in the NATO Ankara Summit Declaration regarding its nuclear activities and the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the alliance of adopting a politically motivated stance and overlooking 'the role of foreign powers in creating regional instability.'

In a statement issued on Friday, Iran's Embassy in Turkey said the claims were "unfounded," reaffirming that the country's nuclear program is entirely peaceful, and nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's defense doctrine.

"Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful," the embassy said, noting that Tehran remains committed to its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The response came after NATO leaders, during their summit in Ankara, called on Iran to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and reiterated that Tehran "must never have a nuclear weapon."

Rejecting the accusations, Iran said it has played a responsible role in maintaining maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that instability in the region has primarily resulted from "unlawful military interventions, provocative actions, and destabilizing policies" by extra-regional actors.

The embassy also criticized NATO's position over recent developments, saying the alliance was not in a position to lecture Iran on regional security after supporting 'acts of aggression' against the Iranian people.

"Such contradictory and politically motivated positions neither advance peace nor enhance NATO's credibility," the statement said, accusing the alliance of applying "double standards."

Tehran also emphasized its commitment to diplomacy and international cooperation, saying that regional peace and stability require respect for national sovereignty, non-interference, and cooperation among neighboring countries free from external pressure.

The NATO summit in Ankara was held amid heightened tensions in the region following a 40-day military confrontation between Iran and the United States and Israel, which Iranian officials have described as an act of aggression.

Iran has repeatedly stated that its management of the Strait of Hormuz is aimed at ensuring regional security and stability, and that its position regarding the strategic waterway is based on international law and its rights as a coastal state.

