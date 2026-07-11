ICRO chief urges media activists to convey realities about Iran

TEHRAN- To counter distorted narratives and showcase the authentic cultural and social landscape of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Mehdi Imanipour, the head of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), hosted a high-profile gathering titled "Tell the World About Iran" on Tuesday evening.

The event saw the participation of over 100 prominent influencers and media activists hailing from 27 different countries, marking a significant diplomatic effort to engage with digital content creators on a global scale.

Addressing the international delegates, Hojjatoleslam Imanipour opened the session by expressing gratitude to the participants, stating that the Iranian people would never forget the empathy shown during their times of hardship. He lauded the free-thinking nature of the guests, asserting that their commitment to speaking the truth constitutes a vital service to the global community.

Turning to the recent national mourning, Imanipour highlighted the significance of the funeral procession for the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He described the event as a "referendum," stating that the million-man marches signify the Iranian people's renewed vote of confidence in the Islamic Republic of Iran. He emphasized that the legacy and school of thought established by the Martyred Leader pose a direct challenge to hegemony-seeking powers, who consequently seek its destruction.

In a sharp critique of Western foreign policy, the ICRO head asserted that the conflict between the United States and Iran is not merely about nuclear issues, proxies, or human rights, but is fundamentally a clash of civilizations and cultures. "The Americans are concerned that Iran challenges the American liberal-democratic system," he stated, adding that Iran is currently battling a campaign of "media terrorism" designed to distort the truth.

Imanipour further urged the global community not to forget the legitimate hatred and opposition toward the Zionist regime. He noted that the primary message emanating from the recent funeral processions was one of "rising up," arguing that mere verbal condemnation of enemies is insufficient.

"Our war today is a war of truth against falsehood," Imanipour declared. He asserted that Iranians do not succumb to threats, but rather transform such challenges into opportunities. He concluded by stating that the blood of the Martyred Leader would create new opportunities for the nation, as Iran strives toward a new civilization rooted in the East and guided by religious teachings.

The ICRO head closed his remarks by reaffirming Iran's commitment to interfaith dialogue and the value of communication between different religions, framing the initiative as part of a broader diplomatic strategy to enhance the country's "soft power" and foster intercultural dialogue in an era of digital polarization.

SAB/

