Synergy among bodies necessary to implement FTA with EAEU: TPO head

TEHRAN- The Head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) while emphasizing the need for synergy among executive bodies in the effective implementation of the Iran-Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement, described this agreement as a joint project among all institutions related to trade.

According to a Sunday report by IRNA from the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, in a cross-agency coordination meeting for implementing the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, while stressing the continuous review of the performance of relevant bodies and the challenges of implementing the EAEU Free Trade Agreement, added: Based on the coordination carried out, the agencies must prepare their performance reports, implementation obstacles, and their two-month action plan for presentation at the meeting scheduled for early Mehr (late September).

He described the EAEU Free Trade Agreement as a joint project among all executive bodies related to trade and said: The swift follow-up of agreements and negotiations within the framework of joint working groups with the EAEU must be pursued seriously.

The Head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization also emphasized the acceleration of electronic exchange of trade information, resolving the problems of exporting agricultural goods to EAEU member states, and providing documentation related to trade challenges for effective follow-up with the counterparties.

In this meeting, it was also stipulated that joint working groups and specialized committees with the Eurasian side be held in the areas of standards, transportation and transit, customs cooperation, trade in goods, and rules of origin.

The responsibility for monitoring the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement lies with the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, particularly the Iran Trade Promotion Organization. Even before the implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, this organization had prepared the ground for better implementation of this agreement by holding internal coordination meetings, specialized sessions, and awareness-raising events with the participation of executive bodies. The recent meeting was also held within the framework of monitoring performance and reviewing upcoming programs in the area of cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and the implementation of the free trade agreement.

In this meeting, representatives of the Iranian Customs Administration, the National Standards Organization, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Plant Protection Organization, the Veterinary Organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Electronic Commerce Development Center, the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the Ports and Maritime Organization, the Civil Aviation Organization, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, the Food and Drug Administration, the Central Bank of Iran, and the Planning and Budget Organization were present, and each presented their performance reports, challenges in implementing the agreement, and proposed solutions in their relevant areas.

MA