Tehran, Seoul discuss broader cooperation in culture and tourism

TEHRAN – Tehran and Seoul discussed expanding cooperation in culture, tourism, handicrafts and creative industries during talks between Iran's minister of cultural heritage and the South Korean ambassador on Saturday.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri met Kim Junpyo and said Iran was pursuing programs to develop cultural and creative industries in coordination with the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, according to the report carried by IRIB new agency.

Salehi-Amiri said entering the creative industries economy was one of the strategic priorities of Iran's Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts and that South Korea's experience in the sector was valuable for Iran.

He said Tehran expected South Korea to play a more active role in developing bilateral relations and added that cooperation could deepen cultural and civilizational ties between the two countries.

Salehi-Amiri said Iran currently had 29 sites inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List and 58 sites on its tentative list, adding that the possible inscription of Alamut cultural landscape on UNESCO's World Heritage List, is expected to be announced during a World Heritage Committee meeting in South Korea.

He also proposed holding reciprocal exhibitions of historical and cultural artifacts in museums in both countries, implementing joint training projects in the restoration of historical monuments, expanding cooperation between universities and specialized centers, and increasing scientific collaboration and the use of new technologies.

Salehi-Amiri said Iran was ready to participate in cultural exhibitions in Seoul and invited South Korea to take part in the Tehran International Tourism Exhibition.

He added that Iran was interested in benefiting from South Korea's experience in digital technologies and artificial intelligence in the fields of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts.

Mr. Kim Junpyo, for his part, said his first provincial trip in Iran had been to Qazvin, where he visited the historical Alamut fortress.

The ambassador said the difficult ascent to the fortress was part of its appeal and that he had wondered why the site had not previously been included on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Kim said he was pleased to learn of the site's World Heritage inscription and expressed hope that it would help introduce Iran's cultural heritage to a wider international audience.

AM



