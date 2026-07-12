Historical mihrab discovered at Pasargadae World Heritage site

TEHRAN - A historical mihrab has been discovered during restoration and conservation work at a caravanserai within the UNESCO-listed Pasargadae archaeological site in southern Iran.

On Saturday, Seyyed Abdolmajid Abedi, the head of the Pasargadae World Heritage site, said the mihrab was identified during protective and restoration operations at the caravanserai and was immediately documented by specialists.

He said the find could provide new information about the site's religious history, historical developments and architectural styles.

"This mihrab is of considerable importance in terms of its architectural and artistic features," Abedi was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

Specialists are carrying out further studies, including detailed documentation, damage assessment and comparative analysis, to determine the precise historical period of its construction and its original function, he said.

According to Abedi, experts believe the quality of the decorative elements indicates a high level of craftsmanship and suggests the structure held a significant place within the architectural complex of the site.

Emergency conservation and documentation work is being conducted in accordance with international standards to prevent possible damage to the artifact, he added. The final findings and technical analyses will be published after the studies are completed.

Pasargadae, covering about 160 hectares, contains some of the earliest examples of Persian art and architecture. The site includes the limestone tomb attributed to Cyrus the Great, the fortified platform known as Tall-e Takht, and a royal complex originally arranged within a formal garden layout.

UNESCO describes Pasargadae as an exceptional witness to the Achaemenid Empire, which extended from the eastern Mediterranean and Egypt to the Indus River. Researchers consider the site an early phase in the development of Persian architecture that later reached its fullest expression at Persepolis.

AM