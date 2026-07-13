Flying against sanctions; how some airlines maintain their development path

TEHRAN- Despite extensive sanctions and operational limits, some Iranian airlines such as Mahan Air have sustained growth by maintaining fleets and expanding networks.

Iran's aviation industry faced COVID-19, rising costs, and regional conflicts. Many airlines now operate with minimal planes, but private carriers have solidified positions through operational management rather than sheer financial power.

Official data for Iranian years 1402 and 1403 (2023 and 2024) shows Mahan Air led in airport coverage and domestic passenger shares, recording 10.92 percent and 9.62 percent respectively.

It also topped international passenger shares with 26.4 percent and 20.92 percent.

Operating fifty-five modern aircraft across various types with over ten thousand seats, it holds one of the largest active fleets under severe sanctions.

Survival and development despite years of technical bans, pandemic disruptions, and imposed war stoppages demonstrate that success depends on operational resilience.

Fleet retention, service continuity, and route network expansion are the key metrics for evaluating domestic airlines accurately.