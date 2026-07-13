Beyond a brokerage; How Mofid becomes an investment services ecosystem

TEHRAN- Mofid Brokerage (Mofid Securities) has evolved from a simple trading platform into a comprehensive investment services ecosystem.

Its key products include the EasyTrader platform for portfolio management and direct trading, and BourseView, an advanced analytical system used by hundreds of professional analysts and financial institutions.

The company also offers diverse investment funds, including equity, fixed-income, and gold, to suit varying risk appetites, alongside advisory services, education, and portfolio management.

By integrating fundamental and technical data, simplifying the user interface, and supporting complex options trading, Mofid clearly distinguishes itself from its competitors. This broad strategy successfully attracts both direct traders and indirect investors who prefer entering the market through funds.

Mofid's strategic shift from a mere brokerage to a full-service financial hub, featuring a customer club and advanced asset management tools, has solidified.