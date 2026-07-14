Iran, China agree to strengthen economic ties with join committee roadmap

TEHRAN- Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, in a meeting with Cong Peiwu, Chinese Ambassador to Iran, emphasized the determination of his country to develop sustainable and strategic relations between the two countries.

According to IRNA, Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, on Monday evening, in a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Iran, while emphasizing the development and consolidation of strategic relations between Iran and China, appreciated the support of that country, especially during the aggressions of enemies against Iran, and described the four-point proposal of the President of the People's Republic of China for the return of peace and stability to the region as constructive.

The development of economic and commercial relations and the establishment of necessary arrangements for holding the joint committee of economic cooperation between the two countries by the end of this year were among the issues that the two sides emphasized on their implementation in this meeting, and it was decided that experts from the two countries would take the necessary measures in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that Ambassador Cong Peiwu in an article exclusively published by the Tehran Times on June 22, wrote:

“Recently, China released a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions," which Foreign Minister Wang Yi thoroughly introduced at a press conference. Having personally witnessed the healthy and stable growth of China-Iran relations over recent years, I deeply feel that China’s principles and proposals on global governance highly resonate with Iran’s time-honored cultural traditions, foreign policy orientation, and the aspirations of its people. I would like to take this opportunity to introduce the core essence of the white paper to our Iranian friends from four dimensions and jointly explore the broad prospects for China and Iran to march forward hand in hand.”

The article elaborates on four pillars of China‑Iran alignment based on the white paper:

1. Opposing unilateral hegemonism – Both nations reject the “law of the jungle,” unilateral sanctions, and military coercion. China supports Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and both advocate for UN‑centered international law and dialogue over force.

2. Promoting the Global South – China and Iran, as key members of the Global South (including through SCO and BRICS), work to enhance developing countries’ voice and decision‑making in global affairs, injecting “Southern strength” into governance reforms.

3. Advancing civilizational dialogue – Rooted in ancient Silk Road ties, both countries champion mutual learning among civilizations, supporting the Global Civilization Initiative and the UN‑designated International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

4. Implementing the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) – Iran was an early backer and a founding member of the Group of Friends of GGI. The two sides commit to translating GGI principles (sovereign equality, rule of law, multilateralism, people‑centeredness, and real action) into practical cooperation.

The piece concludes by noting the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties and calls for strengthened coordination to build a more just global governance system and a community with a shared future for humanity.

MA