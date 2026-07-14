Iran offers proposals at Global Dialogue on AI Governance

TEHRAN – The head of the Secretariat of the Headquarters for AI Technology Development and Applications has delivered a lecture at the Global Dialogue on AI Governance and put forward five proposals, and announced the country’s readiness for the expansion of international cooperation.

The UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance was convened by the UN General Assembly in Geneva on July 6 and 7.

Iran is ready to have a constructive participation in shaping the future of AI governance. The country has high potential, including young scientists, researchers, and engineers in data science, to play an effective role in regional and international collaborations in the AI sector, Mehr news agency quoted Emadeddin Fatemizadeh as saying.

The dynamic ecosystem of knowledge-based companies and innovative startups highlights our determination to achieve technological progress, he added.

To help realize the objectives of this meeting, Iran proposed the following five recommendations.

The first suggestion called for the establishment of a regional AI academy to train specialized personnel and develop joint educational and research programs in universities and research institutes of the regional countries.

The second proposal focused on the development of a joint regional fund for AI innovation and development, aimed at supporting early-stage startups, facilitating the emergence of “unicorn” companies, and funding national projects.

Establishing a digital free zone to foster the development of AI-based businesses across the region was the third proposal.

The fourth recommendation highlighted the need for the development of legal frameworks and regional regulations to deter the use of AI in destructive military applications against civilians.

The development of common infrastructure and data centers dedicated to non-military applications was the last proposal offered by the country.

The official went on to say that the future gap will not be an income or industry gap but a gap in data, processing capabilities, and access to AI infrastructure. So, actions need to be taken today to narrow these disparities and place shared data centers and computing capacities at the service of science, health, education, the environment, crisis management, and public welfare, he further noted.

Iran committed to fostering regional AI cooperation

The combination of talent, data, and innovation makes Iran a key player in the regional AI value chain, capable of driving meaningful cooperation and development. Iran is committed to fostering regional cooperation and building a future where AI drives prosperity and unity, Hashemi said in February 2025.

Emphasizing that Iran is a major stakeholder in the regional digital landscape, Hashemi said that Iran is a major player in AI in the Persian Gulf and that the country is ready to start cooperation with regional states on this matter.

The official made the remarks while addressing the Iran Corridor 2025 conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He stated that the country’s mobile phone operators, as well as its thriving digital service platforms such as Snapp! And Digikala, each serving more than 30 million users, provides an abundance of multifaceted data — an essential ingredient for AI development, Press TV reported.

Despite facing economic sanctions, Iran has successfully developed a resilient fintech ecosystem that continues to thrive and innovate, Hashemi noted.

“Our country’s academic and research capabilities have propelled us to the forefront of AI advancements. In 2023, Iran ranked second in the region in terms of the number and quality of scientific papers in AI, demonstrating our commitment to cutting-edge research and development,” he added.

“Iran holds the second position in the region for AI developers, highlighting the depth of our skilled workforce, and stands fourth in the region in terms of the number of AI firms, showcasing our dynamic and rapidly growing ecosystem,” the Iranian minister continued.

MT/MG