World Youth Skills Day highlights ‘skills for a shared future’

TEHRAN – World Youth Skills Day is observed on July 15 every year; this year’s theme, ‘skills for a shared future ’, highlights the importance of adopting a strategy that combines technical, vocational, digital, socio-economic, and civic skills to help young individuals thrive in the changing world.

The world of work is changing rapidly. Artificial intelligence, the green transition and growing social complexity are transforming how we learn, work and participate in society.

This year’s World Youth Skills Day activities spotlight the urgent need for innovative youth skills programs—initiatives that empower young people not only to adapt, but to lead with empathy, bridge cultural divides, build resilience, and actively shape a more sustainable and inclusive tomorrow.

AI education to expand from schools to universities

In June, the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy emphasized a comprehensive strategy to expand artificial intelligence (AI) education from schools to universities, highlighting the importance of strengthening AI-related training across the country.

According to Emadeddin Fatemizadeh, the head of the Secretariat of the Headquarters for AI Technology Development and Applications, the future of the global economy, industry, and technology will be profoundly shaped by artificial intelligence, IRNA reported.

He noted that promoting AI literacy in schools, training teachers, incorporating AI-related subjects into university curricula, and enhancing students’ specialized skills are essential to advancing the technology in the country.

These measures, he said, will help cultivate a skilled workforce, improve the country’s problem-solving capabilities, and strengthen the competitiveness of indigenous technologies.

In line with these objectives, the headquarters has identified several key priorities for the current year, including supporting specialized AI training programs, expanding public awareness and outreach initiatives, strengthening collaboration with universities, schools, research institutes, and knowledge-based companies, developing indigenized educational content, identifying and nurturing young and talented students, and providing students and researchers with enhanced infrastructure required for AI research and development.

MT/MG