Ayatollah Khamenei hails massive public participation in martyred Leader’s funeral 

TEHRAN — A major memorial ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was held on Tuesday at the Grand Mosalla of Imam Khomeini in Tehran. The massive gathering in the capital drew an immense crowd from all walks of life, highlighting the continuation of solemn mourning ceremonies across Iran and several other countries.

The spiritual event began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur'an, followed by the playing of the national anthem of the Islamic Republic of Iran. From its very first hours, the sprawling Mosalla was packed with citizens, families of martyrs, veterans, youth, and a prominent assembly of high-ranking national and military officials who gathered to honor the late Leader's legacy.

In attendance at the solemn ceremony in Tehran were the sons of the martyred Leader, alongside key heads of state and top officials. Among those present were President Masoud Pezeshkian, First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, head of the Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and senior military and political officials.



Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei thanked the Iranian and Iraqi people for their massive participation in the funeral and memorial ceremonies of the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The message of gratitude was delivered by Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei, the martyred Leader’s eldest son. He said patience “is in no way incompatible with revenge and confronting the world’s evildoers who were involved in these great crimes.”



This significant gathering in the capital runs parallel to the deeply emotional commemorations held Monday across other key cities. In Isfahan, a major ceremony drew vast crowds to the Golestan-e Shohada Husseinieh, attended by local citizens and provincial officials. Simultaneously, a highly spiritual commemoration took place on Monday night at the holy Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad—the final resting place of the late Leader—where his sons stood alongside prominent religious scholars to receive condolences from a sea of grieving pilgrims in the illuminated Great Prophet Courtyard.

These concurrent national gatherings reflect the broader, historic funeral and burial ceremonies that have gripped the nation over the past two weeks. Following his tragic assassination on February 28 at the start of the joint US-Israeli war, millions of mourners initially poured into the streets of Tehran in early July for the primary funeral processions. The ceremonies then extended across borders, with massive processions passing through the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala, where millions of pilgrims lined the streets to offer prayers. The late Leader was ultimately laid to rest in an emotional burial ceremony at the holy Imam Reza Shrine last Thursday, marking the conclusion of the official state mourning period.



