Oman hails Iranian expertise for restoration of historic sites

TEHRAN - Oman welcomes broader cooperation with Iran in museum management and hails the expertise of Iranian restorers and architects for the conservation of the sultanate's historical monuments, Oman's minister of heritage and tourism said during talks with Iranian officials in Muscat.

The comments were made during a meeting between Iran's ambassador to Oman, Mousa Farhang and Oman's Minister of Heritage and Tourism Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al-Busaidi, according to a statement released by Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.

Farhang said Iran was ready to share its experience in restoring historic buildings, stone monuments, inscriptions and archaeological objects, as well as in training specialists and sending experts to Oman for conservation projects and museum cooperation.

Al-Busaidi said Oman's ministry wanted to move cooperation beyond memorandums of understanding and toward practical projects. He said preserving cultural heritage was a key policy of the Omani government and that the country was prepared to sign cooperation agreements with Iran, particularly in the restoration of historical sites.

"We welcome the expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in museum management and are ready to benefit from Iran's valuable experience in various fields, especially the restoration of historical monuments," the minister said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in cultural heritage, tourism, museums and exchanges of specialized delegations. Al-Busaidi said Oman's historical and cultural ties with Iran provided a strong basis for expanding joint projects.

Farhang said cultural cooperation had not yet matched the level of political and economic relations between Tehran and Muscat. He pointed to shared maritime heritage, traditional architecture, music, handicrafts and historical links between Iranian ports such as Bandar Abbas, Hormuz and Qeshm and the coasts of Oman.

The Iranian ambassador said around 100,000 Omani citizens travel to Iran annually, many visiting the shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, while others travel for medical treatment or tourism.

Al-Busaidi also said Oman would facilitate private-sector participation in Iranian tourism exhibitions and events. He added that dozens of foreign archaeological missions from international universities operate in Oman each year and that there was potential for joint archaeological excavations, restoration projects and cultural heritage documentation with Iranian specialists.

AM