TEHRAN- Ahmad Meidari, Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, at the 12th BRICS Labor and Employment Ministers' meeting hosted by India, said: We declare our protest against warmongering to the whole world from this meeting.

Ahmad Meidari, at the 12th BRICS Labor and Employment Ministers' meeting hosted by India, addressed the UAE representative, saying: We were never the initiator of attacks on any country. Iran is a symbol of peace-seeking in the world, but if our soil and people are attacked, we will defend ourselves with all our might. The Minister emphasized: Iran believes that the security of the Persian Gulf region can be ensured by us and neighboring countries together, and there is no need for interference from other countries from other parts of the world.

The Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, at the 12th BRICS Labor and Employment Ministers' meeting, also proposed designing a fair economic order in the world by BRICS. He also emphasized consultations regarding employment development and the necessity of resisting modern colonialism and establishing a fair global order.

Ahmad Meidari, in this meeting held in Hyderabad, India, said: This meeting is a platform for exchanging national views on welfare and labor economics. He thanked India for hosting and emphasized the importance of the fundamental goals of the BRICS meeting.

The Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, also referring to the sensitive regional situation and the country's confrontation with recent aggressions, stressed that the security of the Persian Gulf can only be ensured with the participation of neighboring countries, and stated: Iran believes there is no need for the presence of extra-regional forces in the region, and neighboring countries have full capacity to establish lasting stability. Stating that my country has entered an unwanted war, and we are mourning the children and innocent people and mourning our late leader during the recent war, he emphasized: I came here because I believe the BRICS group of countries was established for a great purpose.

The Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, also referring to the declaration of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, considered commitment to peace, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and establishing a just order as the priority of this coalition.

Minister of Labor in a meeting with Iranians residing in Hyderabad: If we do not have power, colonizers will once again restore era of domination.

The Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, while explaining Iran's geopolitical position in global developments, considered resistance against the system of domination as a key factor for achieving sustainable development.

Ahmad Meidari, on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Labor and Employment Ministers' meeting, announced: Iran, by utilizing its rich cultural civilization and the model of resistance economy, has followed a different path from failed global models and will never face the fate of countries like Venezuela.

During a meeting with Iranians residing in Hyderabad, Meidari paid tribute to the authenticity, religious and revolutionary spirit, and entrepreneurial capabilities of his compatriots, praising their role in maintaining cultural ties and material and spiritual support for the country.

Meidari, emphasizing that Iran's history is the text of civilization, noted: Iran, with its government, order, architecture, poetry, and universities, reached the level of civilization-building 300 years earlier than many nations. In comparing migrants and invaders, he explained: Iranian migrants in Hyderabad did not destroy the host country's culture but contributed to its flourishing; however, in contrast, British occupiers with brutality reduced Iran's population by half after World War I. Wherever Iranians have been present, they brought prosperity, unlike some whose purpose in being present is destruction.

The BRICS Labor and Employment Ministers’ Meeting was successfully held in Hyderabad under India’s BRICS Chairship 2026, bringing together Ministers, Heads of Delegation, representatives of BRICS member countries, workers’ and employers’ organizations, and knowledge partners to deliberate on key issues shaping the future of work.

The Meeting was convened under India’s Chairship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” and focused on advancing collective action in the areas of social protection, labor market formalization, women’s workforce participation, skills development, and the use of digital technologies for inclusive and resilient labor markets.

A major outcome of the Meeting was the adoption of the BRICS Labor and Employment Ministers’ Declaration, reflecting the shared commitment of BRICS countries to promote decent work, strengthen social protection systems, enhance employability, support inclusive growth, and deepen cooperation in the labor and employment domain. The Declaration reaffirmed the importance of South-South cooperation, mutual learning, and practical collaboration among BRICS members in addressing common labor market challenges.

Under Priority 1 on Advancing Social Security and Formalization of Labor Markets, member states have agreed to commend the collective efforts in expanding social protection coverage and that member shall endeavor to progressively expand social protection coverage from existing levels as per nationally determined levels, based on respective circumstances, priorities, and capacities.

Under Priority 2 on Enhancing Women's Participation and Inclusion in the Workforce, Member countries committed to strengthening policy frameworks that empower women through expanded access to skills development, parental leave policies, and protection against workplace harassment and discrimination, while also working towards enhancing women's representation and participation in leadership roles across public and private sectors.

Under Priority 3 on Cooperation on Employability, Skills Mapping and Development, Member countries took note of the ongoing feasibility study on International Reference Classification of Occupations being conducted by the ILO in collaboration with India, joined by Brazil, and encourage member states to consider participation in the pilot in key sectors—Digital, Care, and Green.

Under Priority 4 on Leveraging Digital Technologies for All Workers, including Gig and Platform Workers, Member countries will work together to create opportunities to exchange knowledge and experiences, showcase our digital innovations, and help alleviate transition challenges through peer learning and South-South and Triangular cooperation with extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits.

MA