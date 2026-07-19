TEHRAN- The recent escalation of U.S. military action against Iran has moved beyond the battlefield. In a cynical display of coercion, Donald Trump has openly threatened to systematically destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure unless the country capitulates to U.S. demands. This is not a war against a government; it is a war against the Iranian people, their economy, and their future.

By targeting power plants, bridges, factories, and ports, the Trump administration is deliberately attacking the very foundations of Iran's economy and the livelihood of its citizens.

A campaign of economic strangulation

The evidence of this strategy is overwhelming. In early February, reports emerged of coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on key industrial and civil centers across Iran. Targets included the Mahdasht Petrochemical complex, the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the Bandar Khamir cement factory, and the under-construction B1 bridge in Karaj, which resulted in the tragic loss of 13 lives.

As one report noted, behind every power plant or factory are thousands of families whose lives and work depend on the electricity and materials these facilities provide. This is not collateral damage; this is a calculated policy.

A UN human rights chief has previously stated that "deliberately attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure is a war crime".

The attacks have only intensified. In mid-July, the campaign expanded to target the country's vital southern ports and logistical hubs, the very arteries of Iranian trade. On July 17, U.S. airstrikes hit multiple bridges in Hormozgan province, collapsing a tower at a key port and killing at least seven people.

Human cost behind the headlines

These attacks are more than just statistics. They represent a direct assault on the daily lives of ordinary Iranians. In Khuzestan, a province already suffering from extreme heat, an American strike hit near the Shahid Baghaei 2 Hospital in Ahvaz, forcing the evacuation of cancer patients, including children. In Bushehr, a strike on the nuclear power plant claimed the life of a security guard. In Chabahar, the marine control tower and a meteorological station were hit, killing a staff member on duty.

The pattern is clear: from hospitals and airports to agricultural silos and food production facilities, the U.S. is systematically dismantling the infrastructure that sustains the Iranian people.

Even the steel industry, the backbone of Iran's manufacturing, has not been spared. The Mobarakeh Steel Complex and the Sepiddasht steel plant were targeted, threatening thousands of jobs and hundreds of downstream industries.

A reckless gamble with global stability

This reckless policy has not occurred in a vacuum. It follows the collapse of nuclear talks and is part of Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign, which has already seen the U.S. revoke waivers for Iranian oil sales, inflicting severe economic pain on the Iranian populace. The strategy has backfired spectacularly, destabilizing the entire region. Iran has retaliated by launching missiles at U.S. allies in the Gulf, including Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The vital Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global energy supplies, has seen shipping come to a near-standstill, threatening the global economy and leaving thousands of seafarers stranded.

Resilience of a nation under siege

Despite the immense pressure, the response from the Iranian people has been one of defiance and resilience. Reports from the ground detail how technical teams, workers, and volunteers have mobilized to repair damaged facilities and restore services. As one observer noted, "the ability to rebuild in Iranian society is very high." While the U.S. administration seeks to break the Iranian spirit by attacking its bridges and power plants, it is the collective will of the people to rebuild that stands as the ultimate rebuke to this unjust war.

Conclusion: An act of war, not diplomacy

Trump's threats and the ensuing military actions are a clear and present danger to international peace and security. By targeting civilian infrastructure, the U.S. is not just attacking a nation; it is committing an act of economic warfare against a people. The international community must hold the United States accountable for these actions, which are a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter. This is not a path to a deal; it is a path to further suffering and regional chaos. The question remains: how many more bridges must fall, and how many more lives must be shattered before the world calls this what it is—a crime?