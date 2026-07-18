US president’s signature is worthless and invalid

TEHRAN – New Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei issued a statement on Saturday saying that the United States' violation of a bilateral understanding with Tehran has once again demonstrated that the U.S. president's signature is "worthless and unreliable," while urging Iranians to preserve national unity and maintain confidence in state institutions.

In a message marking the "historic epic" surrounding the farewell ceremony for the "Martyr of Iran," the Leader praised the massive public turnout across Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, and other cities, saying the gatherings reflected the Iranian nation's loyalty, political awareness, and commitment to its Islamic-Iranian identity.

Millions of people took part in the week-long funeral processions for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was martyred in the joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike on his office and residence on Feb. 28.

He thanked the Iranian people, senior grand ayatollahs, scholars, intellectuals, cultural and political activists, civilian and military institutions, as well as representatives of the Resistance Front for their participation in the ceremonies.

Addressing relations with Washington, Ayatollah Khamenei said the United States' breach of the agreement signed between the presidents of Iran and the U.S. had once again proven that commitments made by American leaders could not be trusted.

He accused Washington of pursuing coercion, unilateralism, and aggression, arguing that recent developments had exposed the United States' "true face" and provided further evidence of its unreliability.

Ayatollah Khamenei also warned that if the United States sought to escalate the conflict further, Iran and the Resistance Front would deliver "unforgettable lessons," pointing to the bravery of Iranian forces and residents of the country's southern regions in recent days.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei stressed that preserving national solidarity remains one of the country's highest priorities, calling on both officials and the public to safeguard unity to protect Iran's independence and confront external threats.

He urged Iranians to avoid political division and social discord, saying criticism of government officials, while legitimate and potentially constructive, should not result in injustice against innocent individuals or undermine national cohesion.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei concluded his remarks by saying that maintaining public confidence in the country's executive, legislative, and judicial branches will help safeguard Iran's national interests, adding that the country's foes "must not perceive any sign of weakness" from Iran.