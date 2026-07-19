ICCIMA compiles “War Damage Management Package”

TEHRAN- Samad Hassanzadeh, head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, announced the compilation of a "War Damage Management Package" by the chamber's special economic headquarters.

Speaking at the board meeting, he said that given the rapid developments in geopolitical tensions, the final text of this package will be sent to the heads of the three branches of government and the Supreme National Security Council by next week, hoping for necessary legal follow-up.

Hassanzadeh strongly condemned the enemy's aggressive attacks on the southern coastal provinces—including Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khuzestan, and Sistan-Baluchestan—and called for practical support for these regions.

He affirmed the chamber's backing for any rational measures that reduce tensions while preserving the Islamic Republic's authority, as peace and security are vital for production and investment.

Criticizing the government, he noted that a post-war support resolution was approved without consulting the chamber as the representative of the private sector, despite the fact that the private sector bears the main burden of employment.

He added that the chamber has formed a special economic headquarters with four working groups—enterprise resilience, supply chain, trade and currency, and legal and international affairs—which have produced this management package.

On currency issues, Hassanzadeh reiterated that exporters' revenues must be returned to the Central Bank and reintroduced into the trade and production cycle in a transparent manner.

He also warned of the irreparable damage from ongoing summer power outages, which have cut electricity to industrial units 2 to 3 days a week, compounding the damage from recent conflicts.

Finally, he reported that the chamber has followed up with President Pezeshkian regarding unpaid government dues to importers of essential goods (especially grains). The President has ordered urgent meetings and instructed banks to engage constructively with these small and medium-sized enterprises to resolve their financial bottlenecks.

EF/MA