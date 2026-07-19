Ancient Alamut fortifications complete Iran’s architectural and defensive history, expert says

TEHRAN - The proposed UNESCO World Heritage nomination of the Cultural Landscape of Alamut and its related fortifications would complete the historical narrative of Iran’s architectural and defensive heritage, Iranian cultural heritage veteran Seyyed Mohammad Beheshti said on Sunday.

Speaking to Miras-e Aria, Beheshti said the serial nomination represents one of the most significant defensive systems in Iran’s central Alborz Mountains and forms a key link in understanding the continuity of Iranian architecture and military organization.

“The chain of Iran’s architectural history cannot be fully understood without Alamut,” he said.

The Cultural Landscape of Alamut, nominated for inscription on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, comprises seven strongholds and related fortifications associated with the Nizari Ismaili state between the 11th and 13th centuries. At its center is Alamut Castle, historically known as the political and military headquarters of the Nizari Ismailis.

Beheshti said the central Alborz region had long served as a natural fortress because of its mountainous terrain, providing refuge for local rulers, communities and military forces throughout different periods of Iranian history.

He said the region’s historical landscape reflects that role, with defensive castles and mausoleums accounting for many of its surviving monuments, demonstrating the area’s strategic importance over centuries.

Seyyed Mohammad Beheshti

According to Beheshti, archaeological evidence indicates that many of the region’s fortifications were already in use during the Parthian period. He said the network was expanded into an integrated defensive system during the Seljuk era after the establishment of the Nizari Ismaili state, with Alamut Castle serving as its central command.

The defensive chain extended from the vicinity of Qazvin to the foothills of the Alborz Mountains near Tehran, with each fortress supporting others as part of a coordinated system, he said.

Beheshti said the nomination represents more than a collection of historic buildings, describing it as recognition of a significant chapter in Iran’s cultural and political history linked to the Nizari Ismailis.

He said Alamut Castle also holds particular architectural importance because relatively few structures from the Seljuk period and earlier have survived. The castle provides a rare opportunity for direct study of architecture from that era, he said.

Although the site is smaller than large complexes such as [the UNESCO-registered] Bam Citadel, Beheshti said the architectural evidence and archaeological discoveries at Alamut provide unique insights into the development of Iranian architecture.

He said archaeological research, conservation work and documentation at Alamut began in the late 1990s and continued without interruption under the Alamut Cultural Heritage Base. He credited the sustained efforts of specialists, particularly archaeologist Hamideh Choubak, with enabling the preparation of a comprehensive nomination dossier.

Beheshti added that the nomination adopts a serial approach by including multiple castles and associated fortifications within the cultural landscape of the central Alborz rather than focusing on a single monument.

He said the approach reflects the principles of integrity and interconnectedness that are central to UNESCO’s evaluation criteria by demonstrating the historical, geographical and functional relationships among the fortifications and their surrounding landscape.

If inscribed, the Cultural Landscape of Alamut would become one of the few Iranian World Heritage properties recognized as a cultural landscape, highlighting both the monuments and their wider environmental and historical setting, Beheshti said.

He then thanked the cultural heritage experts involved in preparing the nomination, specifically acknowledging heritage experts Choubak and Mohammad Hassan Talebian, and expressed hope that the years of research and conservation would result in the site’s inscription on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

AM