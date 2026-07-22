China celebrates PLA’s 99th anniversary in Tehran, reaffirms commitment to strategic ties with Iran

TEHRAN – The Chinese Embassy in Tehran on the evening of Tuesday, July 21, hosted a reception to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The ceremony brought together senior Iranian and Chinese officials, diplomats from various countries, military attachés, and distinguished guests. Among the keynote speakers were Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu, Chinese Defense Attaché Senior Colonel Hu Xiao, and Brigadier-General Mohammad Ahadi, Deputy for International Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran.

The speakers highlighted the historical achievements of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, China’s contributions to international peace and security, the importance of strengthening China-Iran strategic relations, and the need for dialogue and cooperation to address regional and global challenges.

China’s development guided by CPC: Ambassador Cong Peiwu

Ambassador Cong Peiwu welcomed the guests and noted that this year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the 99th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Expressing appreciation for the longstanding support extended to China by friends in Iran, he recalled President Xi Jinping’s address marking the CPC’s anniversary, emphasizing that the Party has remained committed to its founding mission of pursuing the well-being of the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Under the Party’s leadership, he said, China has achieved historic progress through continuous efforts, making national rejuvenation an irreversible historical trend.

China promotes global peace and development

The ambassador stated that China has consistently stood on the right side of history and the progress of human civilization. He highlighted Beijing’s efforts to promote a community with a shared future for humanity through initiatives such as the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative, describing them as China’s contribution to addressing major global challenges.

He said socialist China under the leadership of the CPC has become widely recognized as a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order.

Strengthening China-Iran ties and supporting regional stability

Referring to China's defense policy, Ambassador Cong stressed that national strength requires a strong military capable of safeguarding sovereignty, security, and development interests. He said China is advancing the modernization of its armed forces while contributing to international peace through participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations and anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Adenand waters off Somalia.

Turning to regional developments, the ambassador noted that profound global changes and continued instability in the West Asia require dialogue and political solutions. He referred to President Xi Jinping’s four proposals for safeguarding peace and stability in the West Asia, emphasizing peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty, international law, and a balanced approach to development and security.

He reiterated China’s opposition to hegemonic aggression, sanctions, and coercive pressure, while expressing Beijing’s support for Iran’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and national dignity. China, he said, also supports the improvement of Iran’s relations with the Persian Gulf countries and other regional states and stands ready to continue playing a constructive role in restoring peace and stability in the region.

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Cong emphasized that China highly values its comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran and is committed to expanding political mutual trust, practical cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges to ensure the steady development of bilateral relations.

Steadfast commitment to mission: Defense Attaché Senior Colonel Hu Xiao

Chinese Defense Attaché Senior Colonel Hu Xiao said the reception marking the PLA’s 99th anniversary provided an opportunity to reflect on what he described as three "steadfast commitments."

First, he spoke of his steadfast commitment to duty, recalling that he had remained at the Chinese Embassy in Tehran throughout the conflicts he referred to as the 12-day war and this year’s 40-day war. He said witnessing the intensity of the conflicts, the resilience of Iran, and the public’s support for their country had deepened his appreciation for the Iranian people’s determination and reinforced his understanding of the responsibilities carried by a defense attaché.

Steadfast commitment to peace

His second commitment, he said, was an unwavering belief in peace.

Hu emphasized that China has consistently regarded itself as a firm defender of world peace, fully recognizing both the value of peace and the devastating consequences of war. Referring to the recent conflict, he said it should never have occurred and expressed sympathy for the suffering experienced by the Iranian people.

He reiterated China’s longstanding support for dialogue, negotiations, and a comprehensive ceasefire, adding that Beijing supports Iran and the United States in resolving their differences through peaceful dialogue in pursuit of lasting peace in the West Asia.

Steadfast commitment to cooperation

Hu’s third commitment focused on strengthening cooperation between China and Iran.

He said that under the guidance of the leaders of both countries, the comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to advance steadily, with military cooperation expanding in areas including high-level exchanges, joint exercises, and personnel training.

Expressing appreciation for the support received from the Iranian Armed Forces and military attachés from other countries, he pledged to continue promoting communication and cooperation and to further elevate bilateral military relations between China and Iran.

He concluded by extending his best wishes to all participants and their families.

Chinese initiatives contribute to global and regional security: Brigadier-General Mohammad Ahadi

Addressing the ceremony, Brigadier-General Mohammad Ahadi congratulated China on the anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army and wished continued success for the Chinese government and its armed forces.

He praised China's efforts to promote international peace and security, stating that the initiatives proposed by the Chinese government for global security and the West Asia region are commendable and will contribute positively to both regional and international security.

"The efforts made by the Chinese government and the initiatives it has proposed for global security and the West Asia region are commendable," he said. "We are confident that they will be effective in enhancing both regional and global security."

Strategic relations with China

Ahadi underscored the significance of Iran’s bilateral relations with China, describing the People's Republic of China as an emerging global power rooted in Eastern civilization.

He said the growing partnership between Tehran and Beijing reflects the strategic vision of the leaders of both countries and continues to expand across multiple fields.

Best wishes for China's continued development

The Iranian general expressed confidence in China’s continued progress and development, voicing hope that the country would maintain its path of growth and prosperity.

He concluded by wishing continued success and achievements for the government of the People's Republic of China and the Chinese People's Liberation Army.