Model recruiter for Jeffrey Epstein found dead in France

A French professional model recruiter who for over a decade arranged for the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to meet multiple models, was found dead in his home near Paris on Monday.

Daniel Siad’s body was found in his house in Colombes, a suburb of the French capital, Marie-Céline Lawrysz, deputy public prosecutor at the Nanterre Judicial Court, told CNN in a Wednesday statement.

An autopsy will be performed on the body to determine the cause of death.

CNN’S Katie Polglase recently interviewed Siad, who said he had no reason to believe two women he had recommended to Epstein – and who had told CNN that Epstein had abused them – had been harmed by him.

Even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction on sex crimes, modeling-industry insiders like Siad continued seeking business ventures with him, invited him to fashion events, and allowed him to associate with their companies.

Siad said Epstein had assured him he had paid for his crimes and that “this would never happen with anybody” that Siad referred to him.

Siad said he had believed Epstein was a casting director for Victoria’s Secret and the modeling agency MC2. CNN found no evidence to support that claim.