Iran, China vow to deepen strategic urban ties

TEHRAN- The Mayor of Tehran, in a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Iran, emphasizing the strategic position of Iran-China relations, called for deepening urban management cooperation and accelerating the implementation of joint projects, especially in the field of public transportation.

According to the report of IRIB News Agency, Alireza Zakani, in a meeting with Cong Peiwu, the Chinese Ambassador, emphasized the readiness of the Tehran Municipality to provide services and facilitate the activities of foreign political missions in the capital and said: The Tehran Municipality has a special view on the development of urban diplomacy and believes that embassies can play an important role in strengthening cooperation between cities and developing economic and cultural relations.

Stating that Iran and China are two strategic partners who need each other today more than ever, he clarified: The capacities for cooperation between Tehran and Beijing must be transformed from the level of memorandums of understanding to operational and result-oriented projects.

The Mayor of Tehran added: There are extensive capacities for cooperation between the two countries, and these capacities must be transformed from the level of memorandums of understanding and dialogues to operational and result-oriented projects. Mayor Zakani said: The Tehran Municipality considers itself a driver of executive cooperation and expects the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to play its facilitating and coordinating role more than before.

The Mayor of Tehran also, referring to the extensive developments in urban management during the current period, cited the implementation of large infrastructure projects, the development of financial capacities, and the increase in the municipality's executive capacity as among the most important achievements of this period and said: Cooperation with large Chinese companies has been part of the strategic plan of Tehran's urban management for infrastructure modernization and the development of public transportation.

Necessity of accelerating entry of Chinese wagons into Tehran

Zakani continued, referring to the contract for supplying metro wagons, the development of the electric transportation fleet, and other joint projects: The Tehran Municipality has fulfilled all its domestic commitments and obligations. We hope that with the support of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, these wagons will reach Tehran as soon as possible.

The Mayor of Tehran also announced the municipality's readiness to expand cooperation with the Chinese side in areas such as the renovation of dilapidated urban textures, the construction of model townships, smart cities, energy, environment, tourism, health, education, transportation, comprehensive urban management, and other infrastructure projects, and emphasized: The vision of urban management is to operationalize the policy of developing cooperation with the East and defining projects that bring shared and sustainable benefits for both sides.

There are extensive grounds for cooperation between Iran and China

Continuing this meeting, Cong Peiwu, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Iran, expressing his pleasure at meeting the Mayor of Tehran again, while expressing regret over the damages caused by the war and the damage to buildings and infrastructure, commended the endurance, will, and solidarity of the people of Tehran in overcoming these conditions.

Referring to the People's Republic of China's opposition to war and the use of force, he condemned these actions and emphasized his country's support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Chinese Ambassador, referring to the position of Iran and China as two important countries of the Global South, emphasized the common will of the two countries to develop bilateral cooperation and said: There are extensive grounds for cooperation in areas such as transportation, environment, water management, tourism, culture, and academic exchanges, and successful examples of which can be seen today in Tehran's public transportation fleet.

He also, referring to the metro wagon contract, stated: The demands and concerns of the Tehran Municipality regarding the implementation process of the metro wagon contract will be conveyed to Beijing, and we hope that Chinese companies will fulfill their commitments as soon as possible.

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China also welcomed the expansion of cooperation between the Tehran Municipality and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and other major Chinese cities and emphasized his country's readiness to expand cooperation in the fields of urban management, investment, technology, and cultural exchanges.

At the end of this meeting, the CEO of the Tehran Wagon Manufacturing Company also presented a report on the process of cooperation with Chinese companies and the latest status of the metro wagon supply project and emphasized the necessity of accelerating the full implementation of the Chinese side's commitments.

The two sides also emphasized the continuation of consultations, follow-up on the implementation of joint projects, removal of existing obstacles, and the development of strategic cooperation between Tehran's urban management and the People's Republic of China.

MA