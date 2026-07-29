Vietnam ready to invest in Mazandaran province

TEHRAN- The Governor of Mazandaran announced Vietnam's readiness to invest in the province and said: The economic, scientific, agricultural, and tourism capacities of both sides were explored in a meeting with the Vietnamese Ambassador to develop joint cooperation.

According to IRNA, Mehdi Younesi Rostami made the remarks on the sidelines of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Nguyen Luong Ngoc to Mazandaran: Vietnamese investors visited the province and observed the diverse economic, commercial, and investment capacities of Mazandaran, and the grounds for joint cooperation were examined.

Referring to the province's capabilities, he added: Mazandaran has high potential in the export of citrus fruits, plastic products, white meat production, as well as scientific and academic capacities, and can have effective cooperation with Vietnam.

The Governor of Mazandaran stated that the exchange of trade, tourism, and scientific delegations between the two sides can be expanded, and said: Benefiting from Vietnam's experience in increasing rice production productivity and developing educational and research cooperation were also among the agreed-upon axes.

Younesi Rostami emphasized: With the examination of existing capacities, the ground is prepared for joint investment and the expansion of economic relations between Mazandaran and Vietnam.

The Vietnamese Ambassador also expressed pleasure at his visit to Mazandaran, describing the province's nature as similar to Vietnam, and said: Alongside the development of exports and imports of agricultural products, there is also the possibility of transferring modern agricultural technologies and increasing production productivity.

Ambassador Nguyen Luong Ngoc added: Vietnam is ready to host trade delegations from Mazandaran, hold online meetings between economic activists of the two countries, and expand cooperation in education, tourism, and fisheries.

MA