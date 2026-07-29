Persepolis sign two more players

TEHRAN - Persepolis football club have strengthened their squad with the signings of Pouria Lotififar and Mohammadmehdi Mohebi, as the club continues to build for the upcoming season of the Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Highly rated young midfielder Lotififar joined the Tehran giants on a four-year contract. The promising talent was signed following the approval of the club's coaching staff and management and is expected to add depth and energy to the midfield ahead of a demanding league campaign.

Lotififar will soon travel to Turkey to join Persepolis' pre-season training camp and begin working under the club's coaching staff.

The Reds have also completed the signing of Mohabi, with the Iranian international putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Primarily a right winger, Mohabi brings valuable experience from spells at Sepahan, Mes Rafsanjan, Paykan, and UAE side Ittihad Kalba. Standing 1.86 meters tall, the creative attacker is expected to provide added quality and versatility in Persepolis' offensive line.

Mohabi is also set to join the team's training camp in Turkey in the coming days as he begins preparations for the new season.