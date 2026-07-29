Iranian pair win gold at Novi Sad 2026 WSPS World Cup

TEHRAN - Sareh Javanmardi and Ali Galavi claimed gold in the Mixed 10m Air Pistol SH1 (P6) event at the 2026 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Novi Sad, Serbia, on Tuesday, setting a new world record in the process.

The Iranian duo delivered a commanding performance from qualification through to the final. They topped the qualification standings with a score of 565, finishing ahead of teams from India, China, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, the Neutral Athletes, Ukraine, Italy, Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei, and Singapore to secure their spot in the gold medal match.

In the final, the pair maintained their impressive form, combining for a world-record score of 465 to claim the World Cup title. India took the silver medal, while Kazakhstan rounded out the podium with bronze.

The victory marks another milestone for Iran in Shooting Para Sport, with Javanmardi and Galavi delivering a record-breaking performance on the international stage.