3×3 basketball teams learn fate at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s and men’s 3×3 basketball teams discovered their opponents at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.

The men's team have been drawn into Group B alongside powerhouses China, as well as Malaysia and Hong Kong — a balanced group where the top-two finish is very much within reach.

*Men's 3×3 Basketball

Group A: Mongolia, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka

Group B: China, Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong

Group C: Qatar, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, Bahrain

Group D: Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand

The women's team face a much tougher road in Group B, drawn against regional heavyweights Chinese Taipei and Japan, plus Uzbekistan — a group that promises high-intensity battles from the opening tip.

* Women's 3×3 Basketball

Group A: Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Sri Lanka

Group B: Chinese Taipei, Iran, Japan, Uzbekistan

Group C: Mongolia, Philippines, Malaysia, Macau

Group D: Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand

The 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya will be a crucial stage for both Iranian squads to prove themselves on the continental level.