Mazandaran University to host Iran-China Science Day

TEHRAN – Mazandaran University is scheduled to play host to Iran-China Science Day, an official with the science ministry has said.

The head of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology’s center for international scientific cooperation, Ehsan Qaboul, and the chancellor of Mazandaran University, Ebrahim Salehi-Omran, held a meeting on Sunday to discuss capacities of the university and explore the potential to expand international cooperation, IRNA reported.

Highlighting the constructive measures taken by Mazandaran University, Qaboul said the University’s efforts to foster ties with East Asian universities, particularly the expansion of the Chinese language training center, have established a conducive environment for broadening collaborations.

For his part, Salehi-Omran said that the officials of the University will use the opportunity to accelerate the internationalization of Mazandaran University and eliminate existing obstacles.

Referring to the adopted measures, he noted that over the past year, the Universitysigned different memoranda of understanding (MOUs) to promote international collaborations.

Tehran, Beijing beef up sci-tech ties

In 2025, the head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Hossein Roozbeh, and Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu explored the avenues for the expansion of scientific and technological collaborations between the two countries.

The officials met on August 20, 2025, following Peiwu’s visit to Tehran branch of Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT), Mehr news agency reported.

Having visited the iHiT in Tehran, the Chinese official said, “Iran possesses a magnificent civilization and is home to intelligent people who have made great achievements. The country’s history of technology development is glorious. Today, we are proud to witness Iran’s rapid technological advances in the modern era. China and Iran are two great civilizations with long histories, and the two countries have great potentials for fostering scientific cooperation.”

Referring to Iran’s Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, Hossein Afshin’s, visit to China and the country’s open approach to international cooperation, the official said, “we believe there are many potential avenues for enhancing partnerships between the two countries.”

For his part Roozbeh stressed the need for promoting and accelerating scientific cooperation between Iran and China, highlighting that the two nations have a long-standing history of scientific, technological, economic and trade collaborations.

Iran’s science and technology ecosystem has made significant progress in recent years, with more than ten thousand knowledge-based companies operating in the country. The contributions of the highly-skilled and talented workforce have created major opportunities for the development of joint cooperation, he said.

Referring to the memoranda of understanding (MOUs) signed by Afshin and Ding Zhisheng, the Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, on the sidelines of the 2nd Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange in June 2025, the official announced Iran’s full readiness to implement the made agreements.

Underscoring china’s notable capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), and Iran’s progress in the field, Roozbeh said the two countries partnerships in AI would bring about invaluable achievements to the region and the world.

The official went on to say that the establishment of BRI (Belt and Road initiative) LabsNet would play a crucial role in the expansion of scientific interactions at international scale.

The two countries also agreed on exchanging researchers, young scientists, and elites as well as participating in each county’s exhibition. The collaborations included joint efforts in technology, health and medicine, environment, agriculture sectors.