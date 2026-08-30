New conservation and infrastructure projects underway at Persepolis

TEHRAN – A series of new conservation and infrastructure projects are underway at the UNESCO-registered Persepolis in southern Iran, including fencing of some 70 hectares of surrounding land, the director of World Heritage site has said.

Mohammad-Javad Jafari said about 35 hectares of land in the Chah-Jangal garden area had recently been fenced, bringing the total area within the protective perimeter to around 70 hectares.

Speaking at a meeting of the Persepolis World Heritage Base’s administrative council on Friday, Jafari outlined conservation and infrastructure measures carried out over the past year. He said the fencing project was intended to strengthen protection of the heritage site and its surrounding areas.

Other measures have included improving pathways in the garden area, upgrading the environment around the archaeological terrace, reorganizing the entrance route and the pathways on the Persepolis terrace, improving infrastructure in the garden area, and organizing visitor circulation routes.

Jafari added that a new route for visitors leaving the site is also being planned and organized to improve the flow and management of visitor entry and exit.

He also announced that four research contracts are currently being implemented at the site. They cover geophysical and archaeological studies in Chah-Jangal, restoration studies for the Hadish Palace, preparation of a cadastral map of Persepolis, and studies for a new access corridor and parking area.

Persepolis, one of Iran’s most important archaeological sites, was the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire. The monumental complex is renowned for its stone reliefs depicting royal ceremonies, soldiers and dignitaries, as well as architectural remains including the Apadana Palace and the Throne Hall.

The site was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list in 1979 and remains one of Iran’s major cultural tourism destinations.

AM