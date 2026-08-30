‘Eagles’ Castle’ photo exhibition brings Alamut heritage to Tehran Metro

TEHRAN – A photo exhibition showcasing the historic and architectural features of Alamut and Lambsar castles has opened at Tehran’s Mirdamad Metro Station, following the inscription of Alamut Castle and Related Fortifications on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Titled “Eagles’ Castle,” the exhibition features 20 selected photographs capturing the castles and their surrounding landscapes from various ground and aerial perspectives. The images highlight the historical, architectural and natural features of the fortifications through the lenses of news and media photographers.

The exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts in cooperation with Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Operation Company. It also coincides with the commemoration of Qazvin Day and aims to celebrate the UNESCO inscription of Alamut Castle and Related Fortifications.

According to organizers, the choice of a busy metro station as the venue reflects an effort to take cultural heritage beyond specialized venues such as museums and galleries and bring it into the daily lives of Tehran residents and commuters.

The exhibition is set to move to the other designated stations in the coming days, allowing passengers and residents to view the photographs as part of their daily journeys.

The Alamut fortifications are particularly significant for their strategic locations in a mountainous landscape, where natural topography was incorporated into defensive planning. Their inscription on the World Heritage List has brought renewed international attention to the historical landscape of the Alamut region.

The listed sites include Alamut Castle, Lambsar, Navizarshah, Shams-Kelaye, Qostinlar, Shirkuh and Ilan. Together, they formed an interconnected defensive and administrative system between the 11th and 13th centuries.

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