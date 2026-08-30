Iran’s unity led to defeat of US and Israel in three wars: Hezbollah chief 

TEHRAN — Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has said Iran’s national unity and steadfastness enabled the country to defeat the United States and Israel in three wars against the Islamic Republic.

Qassem made the remarks on Sunday in a speech marking Muslim Unity Week and the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), praising the Iranian people’s resilience in the face of military pressure and sanctions.

“The United States and the Zionist regime were defeated in their three wars against the Islamic Republic of Iran because of the Iranian nation’s unity and steadfastness,” Qassem said. “This great nation was able to create a historic epic.”

He argued that continued resistance and the defense of national rights, territory, and freedom would prevent Washington and Israel from achieving their objectives.

“As long as we stand firm and defend our rights, our land, and our freedom, they will never be able to achieve their goals and will never succeed,” he said.

Qassem also called on Muslim countries to prevent internal disagreements from developing into divisions that could distract them from 'their principal adversary.'

“Resistance and steadfastness come at a cost, but at the same time, they are the foundation of our position, strengthening our ability to achieve our goals and defeat the enemy’s project,” Qassem said.

The Hezbollah leader further argued that sustained pressure from Washington and Israel, including sanctions and military action, would not necessarily achieve their intended results.

“No matter how much pressure the US and Israel exert, and no matter how severe the sanctions and military aggression may be, resistance will always neutralize the enemy’s plot,” he said.

Qassem’s remarks came amid continued regional tensions surrounding Iran, Israel and the United States, with the conflict having further deepened political and security divisions across West Asia.

He also highlighted a united front in Lebanon among Hezbollah; the Amal Movement and other political forces opposed to Israel and seeking the liberation of occupied territories.

The Hezbollah chief stressed the importance of maintaining that unity, portraying cooperation among Lebanon’s resistance and political forces as essential to confronting Israel and protecting Lebanon’s national interests.