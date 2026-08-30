MP: Recent war exposed US as 'house of cards superpower' 

TEHRAN- Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament, stated that the recent war demonstrated that the United States is a 'house of cards Superpower' with its influence relying solely on psychological operations and intimidation tactics.

Speaking on the Government's support for the armed forces, Kowsari noted that Iran's military has always defended the country with minimal resources, while the government has backed them throughout the past year, particularly during the two recent imposed wars.

He urged both parliament and the government to allocate maximum resources toward boosting the military budget and improving personnel welfare.

Referring to the war's outcomes, Kowsari asserted that the enemy—which had assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader—failed to achieve its objectives due to national unity, institutional stability, and the armed forces' resilience. He emphasized that despite being targeted by two nuclear powers, Iran's government remained functional, leadership transitioned smoothly, and the military continues to resist.

According to Kowsari, the war exposed the misconception of American power, demonstrating that the true victors were the Iranian nation and its armed forces.

