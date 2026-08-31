Innovative youth population projects to be supported

TEHRAN – The Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology and Knowledge-based Economy has announced the first call to support projects in the family and youth population sectors, aiming to turn innovative ideas into effective actions to address family-related challenges and boost fertility rates.

The initiative encompasses policy, infrastructural, national, and health-oriented priorities, IRNA reported.

The executive and policy section focuses on the full implementation of the Family and Youth Population Law, promoting the culture of childbearing, and strengthening support for families with children.

In line with the national division of labor, the identification and prioritization of cultural, educational, and social challenges with the help of universities and comprehensive centers are placed on the agenda for the development and implementation of operational plans.

The health and biotechnology section focuses on supporting research and the commercialization of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) to take innovative strides toward preserving and improving maternal and children's health through the use of cell-based, gene-based, and tissue-based technologies.

The fourth National Youth Population Award is set to be held on November 15, with the aim of strengthening the institution of the family, advancing effective demographic policies and initiatives, and encouraging greater public participation in implementing the Youth Population Law.

Organized by the National Population Headquarters, the event aims to raise public awareness about the importance of population issues, encourage young people to get married and start a family, showcase successful and inspiring role models, strengthen inter-sectoral cooperation and synergy, as well as support research, innovation, and initiatives in the youth population field, IRNA reported.

Highlighting principles and values such as sustainable population development, social justice, public participation, innovation and science-based approaches, and the preservation of human dignity, the event seeks to recognize leading individuals, families, institutions, and organizations, and promote successful experiences in fostering youth population.

The event will be organized across seven categories including media, non-governmental organizations, executive agencies, private companies and institutions, managers, elites, and families. The measures, performance, and actions of the participants will be assessed in accordance with the indicators, metrics, and points approved by the National Population Headquarters.



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