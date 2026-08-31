TEHRAN – In a move that exposes both his strategic shortsightedness and his penchant for delusional grandiosity, US President Donald Trump has announced plans to refill America's depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil. The scheme, which Trump has bizarrely described as a "gift from Venezuela to the American people," reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of energy markets, infrastructure realities, and geopolitical dynamics—a dangerous combination that now threatens to be replicated in US policy toward Iran.

The numbers tell a stark story. America's SPR has plummeted to its lowest level since November 1982, standing at just 289.7 million barrels—approximately 40 percent of its 714-million-barrel capacity. Over the past eight months alone, more than 121 million barrels have been drained from the reserve, largely due to massive releases ordered by the Trump administration itself to stabilize markets amid war-related disruptions.

Yet Trump, in his characteristic disregard for facts, blames his predecessor Joe Biden for the depletion—a conveniently selective memory that ignores his own administration's role in the drawdowns.

Now, Trump claims that Venezuelan oil will come to the rescue. He has boasted of securing control over 65 billion barrels of proven reserves through what he calls "the biggest oil deal in world history." But this is where the fantasy collides with reality.

Venezuela's oil infrastructure is crumbling. Years of underinvestment, sanctions, and neglect have left the country's production capacity severely compromised. Even under optimistic projections, Venezuela could at best add perhaps 1.5 million barrels per day to global supply—a drop in the ocean compared to the 121-million-barrel shortfall America must fill. Moreover, Washington's own watchdog reports have repeatedly warned that the SPR's aging infrastructure cannot sustain rapid drawdowns or injections, making Trump's plan operationally dubious at best.

What makes this delusion truly dangerous is the looming possibility that Trump intends to apply the same reckless playbook to Iran. Having already waged an unjust war that has disrupted global energy markets and inflicted suffering on ordinary Americans through higher gasoline prices, Trump now appears to believe that he can bully, coerce, or "strike a deal" with Iran similar to his Venezuelan fantasy.

Such thinking is not merely naive—it is profoundly dangerous. Iran is not Venezuela. Its infrastructure is resilient, its leadership is not susceptible to pressure tactics, and its people have demonstrated extraordinary endurance in the face of aggression. Trump's Venezuelan scheme will fail because it is built on illusions, not realities. If he imagines he can replicate this disastrous blueprint with Iran, he is setting himself up for an even more humiliating defeat—one that will further destabilize global energy markets and expose the hollowness of his strategic vision.