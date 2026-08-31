Iran strikes US bases in Jordan, UAE, vows ‘more devastating’ responses to every attack

TEHRAN — The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran launched extensive, coordinated retaliatory military operations against American bases in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a fatal US military aggression against Larak Island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The decisive counter-strikes targeted key American military infrastructure across the region, delivering a firm response to the violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday morning that its Aerospace Force dealt severe blows to US military installations in Jordan through a combined missile and drone operation codenamed “Punishment of the Aggressor.”

According to the IRGC statement, the retaliatory operation targeted the King Hussein and Al-Azraq military bases, both hosting American forces.

The IRGC confirmed that the precision strikes successfully hit “technical and repair infrastructure, as well as the enemy fighter deployment sites,” inflicting significant damage on the aggressor’s military assets.

The IRGC emphasized that the strike was the necessary and lawful answer to Sunday night’s attack on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, which martyred and wounded several Iranian combatants and compatriots.

“Aggression and crimes will not solve the enemy’s desperation in attempting to weaken the Islamic Republic’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, and every attack will be met with even more devastating responses,” the IRGC statement declared.

Concurrently, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army announced a massive drone operation targeting US military forces stationed at an installation in the United Arab Emirates.

In an official statement released on Monday morning, the Army confirmed that the retaliatory strike involved dozens of suicide drones, hitting critical locations housing US military helicopters and personnel at al-Minhad Air Base, located approximately 24 kilometers (15 miles) south of Dubai.

The Army emphasized that the operation was carried out in direct response to the fatal US attack on Larak Island.

Highlighting the strategic importance of al-Minhad Air Base as a key logistics and air transport hub for foreign forces, the Army pledged further retaliatory operations against US troops if hostile actions continue.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army forces remain steadfast in ensuring lasting security and defending Iran’s territory until the enemy threat is removed from the area,” the statement noted, adding that the armed forces will avenge the blood of all the martyrs of the imposed war by confronting “US terrorist forces.”

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the hostile US attack on southern Larak Island, describing it as a flagrant violation of the Islamic Republic’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity while affirming Tehran’s legitimate right to defend its territory.

In a comprehensive statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Ministry confirmed that Iranian armed forces targeted US military bases in Jordan in response to the American “military attack” on parts of Larak Island that killed and injured several people.

The ministry stated that the “terrorist” US army’s attack on Sunday resulted in the death and injury of several Iranian servicemen of armed forces and civilians and caused damage to public and private property.

“In response to this military aggression and in accordance with the inherent right of self-defense, the powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran delivered defensive and crushing blows to US military bases in Jordan, which served as the origin and supporter of the US military aggression against Iran,” the ministry emphasized.

The statement reiterated that the US strike on Larak Island was an explicit breach of the United Nations Charter, urging the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to fulfill their responsibilities in preserving international peace and security and holding the aggressor accountable.

Addressing the broader context of regional maritime stability, the ministry noted: Iran reminds the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council President, and all the countries that have expressed concern about insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz that “the only factor behind insecurity in the region’s shipping routes has been the illegal and aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime.”

The ministry underlined that these destabilizing acts began with the US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28 and have continued over the past six months in various forms, including a naval blockade and other “provocative and interventionist” measures.

The statement stressed that Iran’s armed forces would not hesitate to exercise the country’s inherent right of self-defense and would respond firmly to any military aggression by the enemies, warning that:

Speaking to reporters on Monday morning before departing Tehran for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to attend the 26th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that while Iran does not seek war, it will deliver a firm and unyielding response to any act of aggression.

President Pezeshkian reiterated that Tehran has consistently conveyed its “clear” message of avoiding war to the international community.

“We are not seeking war, and this is a clear message that we have repeatedly communicated to the world,” he said.

However, he issued a stern warning against miscalculations by hostile powers, asserting that Iran would never remain silent in the face of any aggression and would deliver a “decisive” response to the aggressors.

Highlighting the vital need for collective security and economic integration across the region, President Pezeshkian added: “Instability and unrest in the region are not in the interest of any country and will create challenges for all. Therefore, we must join hands and strive to ensure security, economy and development in the region.”

Monday’s retaliatory strikes underscore Iran’s unwavering and established policy: any assault on Iranian soil, particularly in the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, will be answered in kind and with even greater force.

Iranian political and defense officials have long warned that Washington’s attempts to challenge the Islamic Republic’s sovereign presence along this vital waterway only expose the enemy’s strategic bankruptcy.

Larak Island sits at the heart of the Strait of Hormuz—the world’s most critical maritime energy transit corridor. Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that control and security of the waterway are strictly non-negotiable matters of national security, affirming that no foreign power will be permitted to dictate terms in the region.

Defense analysts and informed sources described Monday’s strikes as precise, calibrated, and aimed directly at the infrastructure that enables US warplanes and support operations from Jordanian territory. By neutralizing maintenance facilities and fighter deployment sites, the IRGC has significantly degraded the enemy’s operational capacity to project force from those regional bases.

The current escalation follows months of heightened tensions that began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched large-scale aggressive strikes against Iran. Iran responded at the time with daily waves of missile and drone strikes targeting US and Israeli assets across the region.

Although Tehran and Washington subsequently signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 17 in an effort to end foreign aggression, repeated US attacks on southern Iran flagrantly violated the accord. Consequently, Iran suspended contact with the US, maintaining that no dialogue will resume until Washington completely halts its military attacks, ends its aggressive blockade, and abandons its hostile rhetoric.

Exercising its inherent right of self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran has demonstrated that all hostile positions, bases, and assets of the United States and Israel involved in aggression against Iranian territory remain squarely within the crosshairs of the Iranian Armed Forces.