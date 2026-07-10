Iran condemns fresh US strikes, warns of retaliation while pursuing regional diplomacy

TEHRAN — Iran has strongly condemned a new wave of US military strikes on its territory, describing them as grave violations of international law and the ceasefire memorandum reached between Tehran and Washington, while simultaneously intensifying diplomatic engagement with regional partners to prevent a broader escalation in the Persian Gulf.

The latest attacks came early Thursday, when US forces targeted several sites in Iran's southern coastal provinces as well as two railway bridges in eastern Iran along the strategic route leading to the holy city of Mashhad. Iranian officials said the strikes followed earlier US military operations over the previous 48 hours, which Washington claimed were linked to incidents involving vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement issued Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks as "grave war crimes," accusing Washington of violating Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter as well as key provisions of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of the War.

The ministry argued that the strikes reflected 'the United States' refusal to honor its commitments' under the ceasefire arrangement, while also condemning recent remarks by US President Donald Trump and other American officials as inflammatory and evidence of Washington's lack of commitment to diplomacy.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will under no circumstances allow breaches of commitments, coercion, and aggression to undermine its national rights and interests," the statement said, reaffirming Tehran's determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry also paid tribute to those killed in the recent attacks, including several members of Iran's naval forces, while pledging that those responsible would face consequences.

Security officials warn of reciprocal response

Echoing the Foreign Ministry's position, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr warned that any attack targeting Iranian infrastructure would be met with reciprocal action.

In a message released Friday, Zolqadr said Israel, which Tehran accuses of supporting the attacks, "will not be spared" from Iran's response. According to him 'recent hostile rhetoric by President Trump reflected frustration over the massive turnout at the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.'

"As previously announced, any attack on infrastructure will receive a reciprocal response," Zolqadr said.

IRGC warns against US moves in Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warned the United States against any attempt to influence shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the IRGC Navy commander, Iranian forces have restored maritime traffic to nearly 50 percent of pre-war levels through a phased reopening of the strategic waterway while maintaining security across the Strait.

He said vessels are permitted to transit through Iranian-designated routes after receiving authorization and complying with security regulations.

The commander warned that any US military intervention in navigation arrangements would not only provoke 'a decisive Iranian response but could also disrupt the gradual reopening process and threaten the interests of countries dependent on the vital shipping corridor.'

Diplomacy continues alongside military warnings

Despite maintaining readiness to respond in the military sphere, Tehran has continued an intensive diplomatic campaign aimed at containing regional tensions and preventing further instability in the Persian Gulf.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a series of high-level telephone consultations with regional counterparts, emphasizing diplomacy while warning against further military escalation.

During a conversation with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Araghchi condemned the latest US strikes as clear violations of international law and the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, warning that Iran would firmly defend its sovereignty and national security against any future aggression.

In separate calls with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Araghchi discussed developments in the Strait of Hormuz and stressed the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement, coordination, and dialogue to reduce tensions and preserve regional stability.

The Iranian foreign minister also spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, with both sides reviewing regional developments following the latest US attacks as part of Tehran's broader diplomatic outreach to neighboring countries.

Russia Calls for Comprehensive Settlement

Russia also called for a negotiated resolution to the conflict.

Speaking after talks with Mozambique's foreign minister, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the war involving Iran could only be resolved through a comprehensive agreement that safeguards the interests of all parties, including Iran, its neighbors, the United States, and countries affected by the broader economic consequences of regional instability.

Lavrov said Moscow shared common positions regarding developments involving Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and security in the Persian Gulf, reiterating Russia's support for a diplomatic settlement rather than continued military confrontation.